G7 tighten economic sanctions on Russia

G7 tighten economic sanctions on Russia

London wants an import ban on Russian diamonds, as well as copper, aluminum and nickel Russia impose. The USA plans include cutting off about 70 companies and organizations from Russia and other countries from US exports, a government official said in Hiroshima.

The United States wants to impose other penalties on more than 300 people, companies and organizations, ships and planes. Great Britain also wants to punish 86 people and companies.

