The One Forest Summit, a high-level summit on the protection of tropical forests, began in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, on Wednesday 1 March in the presence of several heads of state and government, including Emmanuel Macron, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Ali Bongo , João Lourenzo and Faustin-Archange Touadéra, to discuss the protection of forests in the Congo Basin in Central Africa.

The One Forest Summit aims to address the three main issues hindering the protection of rainforests in the Congo Basin. The first is the lack of scientific knowledge to monitor the evolution of these forests in the face of climate change. The second is the absence of a sustainable value chain for responsible wood. The third is the sensitive issue of carbon financing, where specialists ask for a price of 30 to 50 dollars per ton of CO2.

However, the newspaper points out L’Echo du Sud, some environmentalists are skeptical of the impact of this summit, especially since the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil, which have the most tropical forests, are not present.

African and European youth held the One Youth Forest Summit the day before the One Forest Summit in Libreville. Among them, environmental students who have come to demand the reduction of the use of firewood, volunteers for reforestation projects and Gabonese students who are exhibiting a nursery and products extracted from trees. They hope their projects will benefit from technical and financial assistance from donors.

The opening of the One Forest Summit saw an introductory session led by Gabonese Environment Minister Lee White, and by Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, the French State Secretary in charge of development, francophonie and international partnerships.

Today will instead be dedicated to the One Forest business forum, a business forum marked by a dialogue between ministers, entrepreneurs and members of civil society. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

