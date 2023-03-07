[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On March 7, GAC AION Y Younger was officially launched. The new car is a brand-new configuration model of AION Y.The price is 119,800 yuan. Compared with the current model, the appearance and interior design of the new car have not changed much, and the cruising range and power system have been adjusted. In terms of rights and interests, the new car enjoys 2-year zero interest and ultra-low down payment rights.

In terms of appearance, the new car adopts the same family design elements as AION Y Plus, which is officially called “Sky City” design, and the front face adopts a new closed style, which looks more new energy than the old model . The headlight adopts a brand-new “angel wing” eye-opening style, and the bottom of the front surround is equipped with a through-type trapezoidal heat dissipation opening, which makes the new car look more fashionable. In addition, the new car will have two body colors of “Forever Young” and “Chosen Silver”.

The side of the body is still the box-style design we are familiar with, and the space inside the car has been maximized, and the details are not much different from the current model. The waistline of the body runs through the entire side, with hidden door handles, thick wheel eyebrows and side skirts, and a new style of five-spoke wheels, showing a different youthful attribute. In addition, the new car is also available with 18-inch and 19-inch wheels. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4535/1870/1650mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2750mm.

The rear design is remarkable, the roof spoiler, and the “skyline” penetrating taillight group all make the rear design more technological and concise. The rear enclosure of the new car is equipped with a curved silver decorative strip, which matches the concave license plate frame, adding a sense of hierarchy to the rear.

The new car also adopts the same design style as AION Y Plus, independent instruments, 10.25-inch full LCD screen, three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, brand-new gear design, 14.6-inch multimedia touch screen, larger central armrest, etc. The whole vehicle is called ADiGO SPACE smart cockpit with strong technological attributes.

In terms of configuration, the new car will be equipped with IBCM sensorless start, ecological map, reversing radar/image, one-key window lift, car Bluetooth, voice assistant and other daily practical configurations.

The new car is equipped with a brand-new single electric motor with a maximum power of 100kW and a peak torque of 176Nm. It is equipped with a 51.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack and has a cruising range of 430 kilometers under comprehensive working conditions.

Editor’s comment: GAC AION Y PLUS has had a strong vitality since its launch. Its youthful and personalized attributes, coupled with its excellent interior space, have always assumed the important task of GAC Aion Y PLUS’s sales. The launch of this new model has targeted adjustments in terms of body color, interior design and configuration, further highlighting the youthful attributes, and the brand-new power system has further lowered the entry threshold of the model. In the case of more expensive selling, GAC Aion Y Younger can make it easier for young people to own their own electric vehicles.

