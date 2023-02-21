On the evening of February 20th, Guangqi Honda’s ZR-V Zhizai (configuration|inquiry) e: HEV ushered in the official launch. There are 4 versions of the new car, priced at 179,900 to 228,900 yuan. Also on the market is the ZR-V Zhizai 240TURBO technology version, priced at 164,900 yuan.

Today, Z-RV Zhizai, which is positioned as a compact SUV, also ushered in the fourth-generation i-MMD hybrid system. In addition to the new power system, ZR-V has also been adjusted and upgraded in some details in e: HEV.

In terms of appearance, the front face of the new car has been differentiated from the fuel version. The honeycomb grille has been changed to a vertical grille design, and the decoration of the fog lamps has also been simplified to match the narrow, long and sharp headlights. , the front visual effect is more refreshing. At the same time, the hybrid model also joins the exclusive color scheme of Sky Blue.

The side of the body has also been slightly adjusted. The streamlined body creates a more concise and sporty side line. The matte blackened/bright black aluminum alloy wheels, glossy black rearview mirror and shark fin are also youthful and sporty designs. In terms of size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4568/1840/1621 mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2655 mm.

The design of the rear of the car is the same as that of the fuel version, and its hybrid status can be identified through the exclusive e: HEV logo.

The interior seems needless to say, the family-style design is quite satisfactory, and pragmatism has always been Honda’s advantage. The first pearlescent paint interior soft material in its class adds a lot of luxury to the interior. In terms of configuration, the new car has also shown enough sincerity. The 10-color adjustable interior ambient light is equipped for the first time by Guangqi Honda. Ventilated/memory seats, 12-speaker BOSE luxury audio system, card-type keys, etc. also enhance the comfort and practicality of the vehicle.

In terms of intelligence, the ZR-V Zhizai e: HEV model is the same as its family brothers. It is not radical and fancy. You can’t wait for every configuration and function to be used frequently enough to give it to you. The new car is equipped with HUD head-up display system, MVCS 360° panoramic image system, wireless charging, electric induction tailgate, Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance interconnection system and Honda SENSING intelligent driving assistance system, all of which are developed around the most basic driving scenes .

ZR-V Zhizai e: The biggest signature of the HEV model is the fourth-generation i-MMD hybrid system. The system is equipped with a 2.0L naturally aspirated engine with a maximum power of 105kW and a drive motor with a peak torque of 315N·m. In terms of transmission, an E-CVT continuously variable transmission is used. This system also supports three modes of pure electric, hybrid, and engine direct drive.