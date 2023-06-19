GAC Honda’s new Haoying e:HEV/e:PHEV launched at a price of 199,900 to 263,900 yuan-Sina Automobile

GAC Honda’s compact SUV – the new generation of Haoying e:HEV and the new generation of Haoying e:PHEV are officially launched, among which the new generation of Haoying e:HEV has launched a total of 5 models, priced at 19.99- 263,900 yuan; the new generation Haoying e: PHEV launched a total of 3 models, priced at 225,900 to 259,900 yuan. For more listing details, please see below:

1. Compared with its sister model Dongfeng Honda CR-V, the vehicle design is more youthful and dynamic. The exterior design of the new-generation Haoying e:HEV is similar to that of the new-generation e:PHEV, except that there are differences in the details of the front face and rear. The latter reduces the use of chrome-plated decorative strips and adds more black piano lacquer decorations , relatively more sporty;

2. The body length, width and height of the new generation Haoying e: PHEV are: 4716/1866/1681mm, and the wheelbase is 2701mm; the dimensions of the new generation Haoying e:HEV are: 4716/1866/1691mm, and the wheelbase is 2700mm;

3. In terms of interior design, the new car is more in line with the current fashion trend than the old model. The position of the central LCD screen is moved up, and the hidden air-conditioning outlet is adopted, which makes the overall feeling of the interior stronger, which is consistent with the appearance and belongs to the simple and capable style;

4. Built-in Honda Connect 3.0 intelligent guidance interconnection, including OTA, car home interconnection, etc. It also integrates Honda Sensing 360 driving assistance system, HUD head-up display, etc.;

5. The whole car is equipped with 5 millimeter-wave radars + 1 camera to monitor the driving environment in an all-round way. It has driving assistance functions such as LCCM lane change guard system and FCTW crossing prophet. Among them, the e: PHEV model is also equipped with intelligent parking assistance;

6. The new-generation Haoying e:PHEV and e:HEV are equipped with Honda’s fourth-generation i-MMD hybrid system, and adopt a newly designed parallel-axis dual-motor two-speed E-CVT gearbox (the third generation is coaxial dual-speed electric motor), 2.0L Atkinson direct-injection engine, combined with large and small capacity battery packs to form e:PHEV plug-in hybrid and e:HEV gasoline-electric hybrid. In terms of charging, although Haoying e:PHEV is not equipped with fast charging, the efficiency of slow charging has been improved, and it can be fully charged within 2.5 hours;

7. The maximum power of the 2.0L Atkinson direct injection gasoline engine is 110kW, the peak torque is 183Nm, the maximum power of the electric motor is 135kW, the peak torque is 335Nm, the comprehensive power reaches 152kW, and the top speed can reach 193km/h;

8. The fuel consumption of the new generation Haoying e:HEV model under WLTC comprehensive working conditions is 5.49L/100km; the fuel consumption of e:PHEV models under NEDC comprehensive working conditions is 1.0L/100km, and the fuel consumption of power feed is 4.8L/100km, with 17.7kWh battery The pure electric cruising range of the group is 91km, and the comprehensive cruising range can reach 1060km. The intelligent four-wheel drive system can realize power distribution of 50:50-60:40 front and rear.

The front face design of New Haoying e: PHEV is more concise and clean. The two sides and the lower part of the center of the front bumper are decorated with black piano paint, which is more fashionable and refined. The hexagonal air intake grille and sharp headlights look like a spirited guy. The exterior design of the headlights is more slender, and the LED daytime running lights are also turn indicators. The LED headlights have the function of adaptive far and low beams. At night or in a tunnel, when there is no car in front, the high beams will be automatically turned on to provide better lighting effects.

The biggest change on the side of the new Haoying body is that the rising angle of the rear triangular window becomes smaller and the area increases, which not only makes the rear view more transparent, but also makes the whole body look more slender and grand. The piano lacquer trim running through the entire lower part of the body, as well as the e:PHEV’s exclusive piano lacquer rearview mirror, add more stylish styles. The new Haoying e: PHEV adopts 19-inch petal-style two-color wheels, and the tire size is 235/55 R19.

The new Haoying e:PHEV only has a slow charging port, which can fully charge the 17.7kWh battery within 2.5 hours. However, Honda engineers revealed that they are considering adding a DC fast charging function to future PHEV models, let us look forward to it together.

Compared with the old model, the rear design of the new Haoying e: PHEV has changed a lot. The trapezoidal license plate area extends to both sides, and the slender taillights create a wider and more agile visual experience. The piano lacquer shark-fin antenna is also the exclusive style of the new Haoying e:PHEV, and the shape of the taillights echoes the headlights, which are quite delicate and concise.

The exterior design of New Haoying e:HEV is similar to that of e:PHEV, except that there are differences in the detail design of the front face and rear. Get some exercise.

New Haoying e: PHEV interior color matching

In terms of interior design, the new Haoying is more in line with current fashion trends than the old models. The position of the central LCD screen is moved up, and the hidden air-conditioning outlet is adopted, which makes the overall sense of the interior stronger, which is consistent with the appearance and belongs to the simple and capable style. In the era when the big screens in the car are flying all over the sky, Honda’s is still conservative and more suitable for pragmatic consumers. Although the central screen supports touch and responds quickly, it still retains physical buttons such as “HOME”, “BACK”, volume adjustment, and song switching with eye-catching fonts and a good hand feel.

Dual-motor two-speed direct-drive E-CVT The difference between the third-generation i-MMD E-CVT (left) and the fourth-generation (right) 2.0L Atkinson direct-injection engine

New Haoying e:PHEV and e:HEV are equipped with Honda’s fourth-generation i-MMD hybrid system, and adopt a newly designed parallel-axis dual-motor two-speed E-CVT gearbox (the third generation is coaxial dual-motor). The 2.0L Atkinson direct-injection engine is paired with large and small capacity battery packs to form the e:PHEV plug-in hybrid and the e:HEV gasoline-electric hybrid. The comprehensive power of the system is 152kW, and the sustainable top speed reaches 193km/h. It is worth mentioning that the particle trap of the new engine is under the three-way catalytic converter and next to the three-way catalytic converter. The advantage is that it can maintain the high temperature inside and burn off the impurities in the particle trap more effectively. , making it less prone to clogging.

In terms of assisted driving, the new Haoying e:PHEV and e:HEV have L2 driving assistance such as lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, and automatic lane change by turning the steering lever, which can reduce part of the driving intensity during long-distance driving.

