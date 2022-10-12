On October 10, the GAC Toyota bZ4X was officially launched. The new car launched a total of 5 configuration models, the price range is 199,800-287,800 yuan. The new car is based on the Toyota e-TNGA architecture and is positioned as a pure electric medium-sized SUV. It will provide two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive forms, and the longest cruising range under CLTC conditions can reach 615km.

Officially provide 10-year or 200,000 km three-power warranty, 10-year or 200,000 km free inspection/maintenance, no less than 40% off value repurchase within three years, free gift and installation of household charging piles or enjoy 2,000 yuan charging card (two options 1), and 5 years of free car networking services and other rights.

The new car adopts a hammerhead shark-shaped front face and is equipped with flat intelligent LED headlights. The overall lines are relatively sharp, and the rear is also equipped with a huge diffuser. The sports style of the vehicle is obvious. In terms of body size, the new car has a length, width and height of 4690/1860/1650mm and a wheelbase of 2850mm.

The interior shape of the vehicle is also relatively alternative, with a hierarchically designed instrument panel and a suspended central control screen, and the buttons below, the air-conditioning outlet and the central control screen are on the same plane, and there are more physical buttons in the car, and the mechanical texture is sufficient.

In the highlight configuration, the new car provides X-MODE four-wheel drive off-road assistance mode, and at the same time, the minimum turning radius is only 5.6 meters.

In addition, users can also choose the OMG driving control package, including the steering-by-wire system + the steering wheel of the racer ±150° steering angle, without the need to change hands. However, the time for the suit to enter the Chinese market has not yet been determined.

In terms of smart configuration, the new car has a smart cockpit digital on-board ecosystem that supports voice recognition and OTA software upgrades; digital keys, which can remotely lock, lock, and start the engine through a smartphone; a multi-scene smart parking assistant with memory function , even an open parking space can easily handle parking with customization.

The roof is also equipped with a solar charging dome.One year’s solar power generation can travel 1750 kilometers;The infrared remote sensing heating system and intelligent parking assistant can also be optional.

In terms of battery, GAC Toyota bZ4X is equipped with a battery pack jointly developed with CATL CATL, with two capacities of 50.3kWh and 66.7kWh, and the corresponding CLTC cruising range is 400km, 500km, 560km and 615km respectively.

In terms of power, the GAC Toyota bZ4X will provide two power modes: front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive version has a maximum power of 150kW, and the 0-100km/h acceleration is 7.5 seconds; the four-wheel drive version has a combined maximum power of 160kW and a 0-100km/h acceleration of 6.9 seconds.