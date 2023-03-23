Sina Auto News On March 23, GAC Toyota’s new Ralink (configuration|inquiry) was officially launched. The car has 9 configurations and the price range is 113,800 to 148,800 yuan. This replacement model will be equipped with the fifth-generation intelligent electric-hybrid dual-engine system. The cruising range of a full tank of fuel exceeds 1,000km, and the acceleration performance has also been improved. And all models will also be equipped with the latest generation of Toyota T-PILOT intelligent driving assistance system, the safety has been better guaranteed.

GAC Toyota’s new Ralink has not changed much in terms of exterior design. It still adopts the classic design of the current model and will also adopt a dual-appearance strategy. For the front face, the normal version of the model still adopts a super-large air intake grille design, and is matched with sharp-edged headlights.

The sports version will use a brand-new front bumper design. Although the area of ​​the air intake grille has been reduced, the lines on both sides will be richer, and the contrast of colors has been used to create a different sense of hierarchy.

In terms of body size, the vehicle will still maintain a length, width and height of 4640x1780x1455mm, and a wheelbase of 2700mm. The shape of the wheels of the two models will be slightly different, the sports version will be more fashionable, and the 17-inch size is also very economical and practical.

The shape of the rear part of the car is not much different from the current models on sale, and the taillight group still uses halogen bulbs as the light source. The rear bumper part also adopts a double-shaped layout, and the sports version uses the design of the rear spoiler, and the sports effect is quite sufficient.

GAC Toyota’s new Ralink will adopt the T-SMART smart cockpit design, and is equipped with a 12.3-inch LCD instrument and a 10.25-inch central control screen. The 10.25-inch central control screen can support CarPlay, HiCar, and CarLife three kinds of mobile phone interconnections. There are also a wealth of small program applications in the system, and it supports OTA remote upgrade function.

At the same time, the car will also be equipped with T-CHAT intelligent voice interaction system, which supports custom wake-up words, and the continuous listening time of one wake-up is also up to 30s, and can easily recognize Mandarin, Cantonese, Chinese-English mixed instructions, and the fault tolerance rate The degree of recognition has been greatly improved.

The T-LINK intelligent interconnection system is also powerful enough. It not only supports the digital key function, but also performs remote control, including unlocking the phone, turning on the air conditioner remotely, turning off the lights remotely, and checking the vehicle status. Lei Ling.

GAC Toyota’s new Ralink will be equipped with Toyota’s next-generation T-PILOT intelligent assisted driving system and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), which is one of the few vehicles in its class that can achieve L3 assisted driving.

TSS 3.0 further strengthens and upgrades the original PCS pre-collision safety system, DRCC dynamic radar cruise control system, LTA lane tracking assist system and LDA lane departure warning system. At the same time, RSA road sign recognition assistance system, EDSS emergency driving stop system and PDA predictive active driving assistance system have been added.

In terms of power, the new car will still be equipped with 1.5L/1.2T fuel-powered models and a 1.8L dual-engine version. Among them, the maximum power of the 1.5L and 1.2T engines is 121 horsepower and 116 horsepower respectively; the maximum torque is 148 Nm and 185 Nm respectively. It is worth mentioning that the dual-engine version will be equipped with Toyota’s fifth-generation intelligent electric hybrid dual-engine system, which will bring subversive electrification efficiency. The comprehensive power of the 1.8L dual-engine system has increased by 12% compared with the previous generation. Fuel consumption under WLTC comprehensive working conditions is as low as 4L/100km. The acceleration performance has also been greatly improved. The acceleration performance of 0-60km/h is increased by 14%; the acceleration of 0-100km/h is within 9 seconds, and the acceleration performance of 80-120km/h is increased by 15%.

Summarize:

GAC Toyota’s all-new replacement of Ralink this time is mainly to comprehensively upgrade the electric hybrid system, car-machine system and intelligent driving system. The upgraded vehicle will have better power performance, and at the same time, the cruising range will exceed 1000km. Do you like the upgraded GAC Toyota’s new Ralink?

