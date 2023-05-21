Gacs, public guarantees on impaired loans at the end of the line

Listen to the audio version of the article

The preliminary contacts with the EU Commission for a possible reactivation of the Gacs, the public guarantees on securitizations of bank non-performing loans, are still ongoing, but the official notification for the request remains parked. The Government has currently decided to postpone, in line with what the Draghi Executive did when, in June 2022, the last extension of the public guarantees on the senior tranches of the securitized NPLs expired.

Motivating the choice is the fact that…