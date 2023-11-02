Gaia Sabbatini crazy selfie and amazing body. “New divine of Italian sport”

Gaia Sabbatini, dream selfie (Instagram gaia_sab99)

Gaia Sabbatini selfie in pink, amazing body

Gaia Sabbatini he publishes a couple of photos that make his followers happy (we are now at 366 thousand and growing constantly): “Tan in shorts, a penguin on the left and lots of pink” writes the Italian athletics champion.

Perfect abs and top physical shape for the 24-year-old Italian middle-distance runner (European under 23 title of 1,500 meters in 2021, the year that saw her competing at Olympics in Tokyo… and next summer it will be time to Paris 2024), who also has his arm tattoo on full display.

Gaia Sabbatini makes her fans dream. “New divine of Italian sport”

Gaia Sabbatini’s elevator selfie was also nice and appreciated. Long blonde hair and green eyes, she looks like a fairytale princess. “Your eyes are beacons in the night”, we read in the comments. “What a magnetic look”, comments one of his fans. It’s still: “The new divine of Italian sport”… “The most beautiful sportswoman”.

