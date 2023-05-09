Galaxy Securities: Part of the procurement demand is still expected to release coal prices are expected to remain stable

Securities Times News , Galaxy Securities pointed out that according to the weather forecast, from the 8th to the 10th, there will be light rain in most areas of the eastern part of Northwest China and the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and moderate rain in some areas. From the 10th to the 14th, there were moderate to heavy rains in most of Yunnan, southern Sichuan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Hunan, and western Guangxi, and heavy rains in some areas. In the next 11-14 days (May 16-19), the main rainfall areas are located in Jiangnan, South China , Guizhou and other places, and the cumulative precipitation in most areas will be 15-30 mm. Recently, the supply has shown a relatively loose pattern. Considering the shrinking cost performance of imported coal and the continued sluggish performance of hydropower, part of the procurement demand is still expected to be released, and coal prices are expected to remain stable. Individual stocks recommend thermal coal leaders China Shenhua, China Coal Energy, Shaanxi Coal Industry, Yankuang Energy; coking coal leaders Shanxi Coking Coal, and coke leader China Risun Group.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

