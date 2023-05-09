Home » Galaxy Securities: Part of the procurement demand is still expected to release coal prices are expected to remain stable
Business

Galaxy Securities: Part of the procurement demand is still expected to release coal prices are expected to remain stable

by admin

Securities Times News, Galaxy Securities pointed out that according to the weather forecast, from the 8th to the 10th, there will be light rain in most areas of the eastern part of Northwest China and the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and moderate rain in some areas. From the 10th to the 14th, there were moderate to heavy rains in most of Yunnan, southern Sichuan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Hunan, and western Guangxi, and heavy rains in some areas. In the next 11-14 days (May 16-19), the main rainfall areas are located in Jiangnan, South China, Guizhou and other places, and the cumulative precipitation in most areas will be 15-30 mm. Recently, the supply has shown a relatively loose pattern. Considering the shrinking cost performance of imported coal and the continued sluggish performance of hydropower, part of the procurement demand is still expected to be released, and coal prices are expected to remain stable. Individual stocks recommend thermal coal leaders China Shenhua, China Coal Energy, Shaanxi Coal Industry, Yankuang Energy; coking coal leaders Shanxi Coking Coal, and coke leader China Risun Group.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the official app of “Securities Times”, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

You may also like

Cariad, Peter Bosch (Bentley) new CEO of the...

May 8th foreign exchange market watch tide: EUR,...

“Stop sales in large-scale distribution of top foreign...

Blinkist: non-fiction startup sold for a three-digit million...

“Italians leave Ukraine immediately”. War, the alarm from...

DHDL: That’s why the food startup Foodwater is...

U.S. stocks close: the three major indexes fluctuate...

Billiards, superbollo, graduation: the government towards the cut...

Janna Ensthaler is not investing in DHDL startup...

Clash between truck and bicycle: cyclist dies in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy