Galaxy Securities: The marginal improvement of the operator's performance highlights the growth

Galaxy Securities: The marginal improvement of the operator’s performance highlights the growth

Securities Times e-company news, Galaxy Securities pointed out that as the leader of the communication sector, as the performance continues to improve, the valuation system is expected to be restructured, and the future growth space is broad. In terms of business layout, with the gradual advancement of my country’s 5G infrastructure, the business layout of the three major operators has gradually shifted from the previous 5G construction to 5G application development and cloud computing, and the market space has increased; at the same time, the win-win cooperation with Internet companies has also brought Here comes the expectation of high-speed growth in performance. On the whole, in the first three quarters of 2022, on the basis of revenue growth of 10.3%, the operator segment will achieve a gross profit margin of 27.9% and a net profit rate of 10.3%.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

