Galeria has closed 19 department stores

According to the company, the branches in Celle, Coburg, Cottbus, Duisburg Düsseldorfer Strasse, Frankfurt Zeil, Gelsenkirchen, Hagen, Hamburg-Harburg, Hamburg-Wandsbek, Leverkusen, Munich Am Bahnhof, Neuss, Nuremberg Königsstrasse, Nuremberg Langwasser, Offenbach and Paderborn were closed in June , Saarbrücken at the train station, Siegen and Wiesbaden Kirchgasse.

