Home Business Galeria is closing fewer branches than announced
Business

Galeria is closing fewer branches than announced

by admin
Galeria is closing fewer branches than announced

Göbel promised that “all employees in the affected branches would be offered the opportunity to work for us. Without exception.” Regarding the number of houses that are to become Aachen branches, Göbel said: “I think it will be ten. It could also be 25.” According to him, it is about branches all over Germany. Aachener currently operates seven branches in Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein. Göbel was previously the head of the fashion chain Sinn.

See also  The lash of the ECB: "Recovery Fund is immediately operational, the markets are watching us"

You may also like

Intensive changes in bank executives, many “post-70s” take...

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: These 47 branches have to...

Credit Suisse e Svb: alert Roubini a Bce...

Audi Group: record 2022 with profit at 7.6...

RTX 40 notebook new overturn?Don’t rush to upgrade...

Blackrock CEO Fink: Inflation will remain at up...

Ducati exceeds one billion in revenues

Today’s stock markets March 16: Credit Suisse gains...

Define folding screen again!Huawei Mate X3 Thin and...

Rheinmetall: That’s how much the armaments group’s board...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy