The CEO of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof (GKK), Miguel Müllenbach, will leave the group on his own after the end of the bankruptcy, Business Insider learned. Müllenbach should lack the radiance, report insiders. Müllenbach was controversial on the employee side from the start. Olivier van Den Bosche is said to be the successor, currently sales board, according to corporate circles. The group did not comment on request.

At Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof (GKK) things are happening in quick succession these days. The group had to announce the closure of almost 50 branches and the reduction of thousands of jobs in Germany. Now Business Insider has found that the CEO Miguel Müllenbach will also lose his job. According to this, he should leave the group on his own after the end of bankruptcy in a few weeks.

The reason for the separation: Müllenbach lacks the radiance to shape the future of GKK, report insiders unanimously. The supervisory board also says that the GKK mother Signa also wants to send a signal to the employee bank: if almost 5,000 jobs are cut, then this will also have consequences in management.

Employee Representation saw Müllenbach critically from the start

The employee side was critical of Müllenbach as CEO right from the start. They accuse the CEO of leading a company through bankruptcy for the third time. “In football, one would say that it descends for the third time,” says a representative of the employee side. Müllenbach worked in a managerial position at Karstadt in 2009 when the company had to file for bankruptcy. The first bankruptcy of GKK followed in 2020 and the second at the end of 2022.

Müllenbach was promoted to the top post in 2020 as a replacement for Stephan Fanderl. He was previously CFO at Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, and his work with numbers was valued in the company and by the owner, Signa. It is said from supervisory board circles that there was no alternative to Müllenbach as Fanderl’s successor in the short time available, because no one was as deeply involved in the matter of the department store as he was.

According to information from Business Insider, Olivier van den Bosche will be the successor to Müllenbach. He is currently Sales Director at GKK, knows the company well, after all van den Bosche ran Galeria Kaufhof between 2014 and 2017 as CEO. He later left the group and was most recently COO of the cosmetics brand Rituals in the Netherlands. In May last year, Signa boss René Benko brought the top manager back to GKK.

From the supervisory board circles it has long been said that Benko van wanted to put the Bosche on the chief position of the department store chain. But only when the protective shield procedure ends in a few weeks will the personnel at the top of the group be made official. When asked, the company did not comment on the plans.