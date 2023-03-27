A Galeria Kaufhof branch in Munster. The company has entered insolvency proceedings. picture alliance / firo Sportphoto | Jurgen Fromme

The creditors’ meeting of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof begins on Monday at 10 a.m. They are to vote on the insolvency plan drawn up by the company management. According to media reports, the company management is demanding that landlords, suppliers and other creditors waive claims of more than one billion euros. Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof plans to close 47 branches. The reason is the bankruptcy of the company.

With Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, one of the last large department store chains in Germany is disappearing. In our ticker we will keep you up to date on how the individual branches and the company as a whole are progressing.

27.03.2023



Vote on Galeria’s rescue plan

The creditors of the department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof set the course for the future of the traditional company fighting for survival on Monday, March 27th, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Essen. The most important item on the agenda of the creditors’ meeting is the vote on the insolvency plan drawn up by the company’s management, which is intended to point the way to the recovery of the department store giant.

According to media reports, the company management is demanding that landlords, suppliers and other creditors waive claims of more than one billion euros in order to give the group a fresh start. In addition, 47 of the last 129 department stores are to be closed and thousands of jobs eliminated as part of the renovation.

Despite all the hardships, acceptance of the insolvency plan is considered likely. Because in this way the creditors can hope to get at least a small part of their money back. If the insolvency plan is rejected, on the other hand, according to insolvency experts, there is a threat of the end for the group and possibly a total loss of the receivables.

24.03.2023



Galeria wants to drastically reduce the 47 branches

According to internal documents that of the food newspaper are available, branches that continue to be operated by Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof are to be drastically reduced in sales area by the end of 2026. The reorganization will also result in job cuts in the branches.

The total sales area is to be reduced by around 20 percent in all 47 branches, reports Lebensmittelzeitung. The first branches to be converted are Cologne-Nippes, Lörrach, Offenburg and Speyer from August, followed by Dresden and Goslar in autumn. Remodeling means that many branches will be downsized by at least one floor. The food departments at the Hermannplatz and Tempelhof locations in Berlin as well as Chemnitz and Darmstadt are to be closed.

23. 03. 2023



CEO Müllenbach is replaced

The badly hit department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof gets a new boss. After the end of the current insolvency proceedings, the former Kaufhof boss Olivier van den Bossche is to take over the management of the last large German department store group, as the company announced on Thursday.

After three years at the head of the group, the previous Galeria boss Miguel Müllenbach is moving to the management of the Galeria parent company Signa Retail. He will also sit on the Galeria supervisory board in the future. The group expects the insolvency proceedings to be completed in early May.

Business Insider reported on the plans last week. At that time, Galeria did not want to comment on it.

22.03.2023



Aachen fashion chain wants to take over four Galeria branches

According to its own statements, the Aachener fashion chain has made preparations for the takeover and continuation of initially four previous Galeria Kaufhof locations. It is about the Galeria houses in Coburg, Cottbus, on the Frankfurt Zeil and in Nuremberg-Langwasser, said managing director Friedrich Göbel. Göbel explained that his company had already signed the leases for the four properties. The contracts would become legally effective as soon as the previous tenant had given notice. For a number of other Galeria locations, there are “well advanced negotiations” on leases, Göbel said. These would result in further rentals.

Aachener assumes that by February 2024 between ten and 25 previous Galeria locations can be rented and continued. According to the information, so-called Aachen department stores are to be built on the areas. Göbel wants to announce the concept for this at the beginning of April. All previous Galeria employees would be taken on if they wished.

Aachener currently operates seven branches in Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein. Göbel was previously the head of the fashion chain Sinn.

16.03.2023



Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to close 5 fewer department stores

Germany’s last major department store group, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, will close five fewer department stores than announced at the beginning of the week. A company spokesman said.

This is the list of stores scheduled to close by July 30, 2023:

Celle, Coburg, Cottbus, Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Hagen, Hamburg-Wandsbek, Hamburg-Harburg, Leverkusen, Munich train station, Neuss, Nuremberg, Nuremberg-Langwasser, Offenbach, Paderborn, Regensburg Neupfarrpfalz, Saarbrücken, Siegen, Wiesbaden.

This is the list of stores scheduled to close by January 31, 2024:

Berlin-Charlottenburg, Berlin-Müllerstraße, Bielefeld, Braunschweig, Bremen, Darmstadt, Dortmund, Düsseldorf Schadowstraße, Essen, Esslingen, Frankfurt Zeil, Hanau, Heidelberg Bismarckplatz, Hildesheim, Kempten, Krefeld, Leonberg, Limburg, Lübeck, Mönchengladbach, Pforzheim, Reutlingen , Rosenheim, Schweinfurt, Siegburg, Stuttgart-Eberhardt-Strasse, Viernheim, Wuppertal.

15.03.2023



Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is closing 52 branches as a result of the bankruptcy

Germany’s last major department store chain had announced that it wanted to close 52 of the 129 department stores that were still in operation as part of the ongoing insolvency proceedings. The closure is to take place in two waves by the end of January next year. This will also eliminate several thousand jobs.

According to the plans of the department store group, the remaining 77 branches are all to be comprehensively modernized over the next three years. In the future, the group intends to focus its product range primarily on the areas of clothing, beauty care and home accessories. However, before the restart, the creditors’ meeting on March 27th in Essen must give the green light. If she rejects the insolvency plan, the company is threatened with immediate collapse.

At the end of October, Galeria had to seek rescue in protective shield insolvency proceedings for the second time in less than three years. At the time, CEO Miguel Müllenbach named the exploding energy prices and the slump in consumption in Germany as the reason for the threatening situation of the company. The General Works Council also blames management errors for this.

With material from the dpa