21 branches will be closed by June 30, 2023, 31 branches by January 31, 2024.

The die is cast. At Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, the management wants 52 branches to be closed and 4,039 jobs to be cut. Business Insider learned this from top management. 31 branches are to be closed by January 31, 2024.

The management is holding on to a total of 81 branches. A three-year total renovation will take place in the continuation branches, as a result of which there will also be a new staffing structure.

The affected employees now have a choice: either they switch to a transfer company or they receive a social compensation plan in accordance with insolvency law.

This is the list of stores to be closed by July 30, 2023:

Celle, Coburg, Cottbus, Duisburg, Erlangen, Gelsenkirchen, Hagen, Hamburg-Wandsbek, Hamburg-Harburg, Leipzig Neumarkt, Leverkusen, Munich train station, Neuss, Nuremberg, Nuremberg-Langwasser, Offenbach, Paderborn, Regensburg Neupfarrpfalz, Saarbrücken, Siegen, Wiesbaden .

This is the list of stores scheduled to close by January 31, 2024:

Bayreuth, Berlin-Charlottenburg, Berlin-Müllerstrasse, Bielefeld, Braunschweig, Bremen, Darmstadt, Dortmund, Düsseldorf Schadowstrasse, Essen, Esslingen, Frankfurt Zeil, Hanau, Heidelberg Bismarckplatz, Hildesheim, Kempten, Krefeld, Leonberg, Limburg, Lübeck, Mönchengladbach, Oldenburg , Pforzheim, Reutlingen, Rosenheim, Rostock, Schweinfurt, Siegburg, Stuttgart-Eberhardt-Strasse, Viernheim, Wuppertal.