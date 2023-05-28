Galeria Kaufhof Regensburg is repositioning itself

After the Galeria Kaufhof branch on Neupfarrplatz in Regensburg is no longer affected by the closure, it will continue selling until June 17 and then close for the time being.

The reopening is planned for July, then with a new range of goods. Roman Kasimir, Managing Director of Galeria Kaufhof Regensburg, confirmed this in an interview with BR on Friday.

Many questions still unanswered

The department store has already sold 70 percent of its inventory. It is not yet clear how exactly things will continue after the reopening. Kasimir does not believe that the department store will change much by then. Renovation measures are planned for the branch, but in what form it still has to be clarified.

Problems with the landlord solved

The reason for the surprising decision to save the department store is an agreement between Galeria and the landlord of the building. As the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed to BR on request, an agreement could not be reached at the beginning because Galeria had demanded a reduction in rent, which the landlord was initially unwilling to accept. A solution for both sides was found after discussions with representatives of the landlord and the company together with the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Less retail space in the future?

According to the ministry, after the reopening, parts of the 11,000 square meter department store to third parties. There have already been talks with the city of Regensburg in the past, which are now to be resumed. However, the department store is not financially supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

ideas for the future

The city’s goal for the department store area is a multifunctional space in which not only shopping can be done, but which should also have a quality of life. In an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk, the city is happy about the continuation, but: “Everyone involved agrees that things cannot go on as before,” said a spokeswoman.

Good news from the executive floor

On Thursday evening, the management of the Kaufhof workforce brought the news that that the branch has been removed from the closure list and the terminations have thus been withdrawn. Before the announcement of the closure, 84 employees were employed at the branch on Neupfarrplatz.

According to managing director Roman Kasimir, some employees have already left and resigned themselves. However, he cannot say exactly how many. “The market is very grateful for my employees. Our resignations have been withdrawn, but we definitely have to reposition ourselves in terms of personnel.”

Relief at the union

Verdi is also relieved that the department store will continue to exist. The union has not yet been officially informed.