Galledia wants to launch regional television channels

REGIONAL TELEVISION

Galledia applies for concession for regional TV station The UVEK will reassign the licenses for regional television stations by the end of the year. The eastern Swiss media company Galledia is applying for one of these concessions – and is thus competing against TVO.

The Galledia site in Flawil.

By the end of the year, the Uvek department intends to reassign the licenses for regional TV stations for the period from 2025 to 2034. As part of this new tender, the Galledia Group is also applying for the concession in Eastern Switzerland, as the company has announced. “With our commitment and investment in regional television, we want to make a contribution to media diversity and the democratic process in Eastern Switzerland,” says Galledia CEO Daniel Ettlinger, according to the statement. The planned station will be called Ostschweiz TV (OTV). Galledia competes with TV Ostschweiz (TVO) with the request. Like this newspaper, it belongs to CH Media, a joint venture between AZ-Medien and NZZ.

A news program at noon, an evening program called “Ostschweiz Aktuell” and a discussion program are planned. There will also be a cultural program and one on Sundays about sports in the region. According to Galledia, the new TV station will also be the first climate-neutral TV station in Switzerland. To this end, the company is launching a project with the OST University of Applied Sciences.

The eastern Swiss television project provides for 31 full-time jobs, divided among 36 people. Galledia emerged in 2011 from the merger of Rheintal Druck und Verlag AG and Flawil printing. The company includes numerous specialist media as well as local newspapers such as the “Rheintaler” or the “Werdenberger und Obertoggenburger”. The company employs over 400 people and is training around 20 apprentices. (PD)