GAM: what to expect from this week’s meetings

Key week the current one with the first key data of this week will be l‘US CPI of May. The headline may be close to flat, but I believe markets will focus much more on the rise in underlying inflation, which will likely show US year-on-year inflation hovering around 5%, still a level too high to be addressed by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in Wednesday’s meeting.

Second David Dowsett, Global Head of Investments at GAM Investments, “we think the most likely outcome is a Fed pause on Wednesday, but it will be a hawkish pause in which Chairman Powell is likely to emphasize that the Fed is not at the end of the rate-hiking cycle. but rather that he wants to take some time to see what happens to growth versus inflation. It will be necessary to address the stickiness of underlying inflation, which is currently observed in many of the major economies of the developed world. This will be the first key central bank meeting to focus on, but there are others we will be keeping an eye on as they show a divergence in the direction central banks are currently taking.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is due to meet on Thursday and likely to hike rates. Again, despite Europe being in a technical recession, the ECB is likely to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) due to the stickiness of core inflation and we believe it will signal that it will continue to rise a little bit’. The Bank of China meeting will also be held on July 15, where we could see a rate cut due to weaker data from China. It will be crucial to see what the central bank does in terms of liquidity.

Finally, we have the Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting. It is worth mentioning that although interest rates have risen in most developed countries, Japan still has a negative interest rate. The Japanese economy is performing quite well and inflation is probably higher than expected, but we wouldn’t expect to see any change in official interest rates. The BoJ is likely to keep the interest rate negative and move extremely gradually. We will keep a close eye on any potential changes the bank may signal to the yield curve control corridor in Japan.