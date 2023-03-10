Home Business Gambia: Global Gateway, EU funds for renewable energy programme
Gambia: Global Gateway, EU funds for renewable energy programme

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced at the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5), the awarding of a grant of 24 million euros under the EU Global Gateway and a loan from €8 million to support the implementation of an on-grid and off-grid renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution program in The Gambia.

This was announced by the European Union financial institution itself, specifying that the project will transform access to electricity in rural communities across the country and will ensure that educational and health services benefit from reliable and clean energy. More than 1,000 schools and 100 health centers in rural Gambia, which currently have limited access to electricity, are expected to benefit from a reliable energy supply through new connections to the national energy grid and the provision of solar systems and batteries off- he cried.

Once operational, the Gambia Renewable Energy project will increase Gambia’s energy supply by a fifth. In addition to increasing access to electricity in rural communities, it supports the construction of a new photovoltaic plant in Jambur near Banjul and the strengthening of energy transmission and distribution infrastructure. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

