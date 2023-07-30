Game Companies Urged to Achieve Independent Control of Key Core Technologies, says China Music and Digital Association Vice Chairman

Title: China Music and Digital Association Urges Game Companies to Achieve Independent Control of Key Core Technologies

Date: July 29, 2021

The rapid growth and constant evolution of the gaming industry have caught the attention of national authorities in China. Recognizing games as a groundbreaking digital platform, the government is emphasizing the importance of technological innovation in game companies. In a recent “Game Recognition Forum,” Zhang Yijun, the first vice chairman of the China Music and Digital Association, emphasized the need for game companies to achieve independent control of key core technologies.

Zhang Yijun pointed out that the gaming industry is constantly undergoing unexpected transformations, underscoring the importance of investing in cutting-edge technology research and development. Chinese authorities are encouraging game companies to increase their focus on innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies.

To strengthen their independence and self-reliance, game companies are urged to enhance their awareness of key core technologies. By striving to achieve independent controllability, these companies can ensure their ownership and mastery of crucial elements in the gaming environment.

Moreover, Zhang Yijun stressed the significance of applying game industry technology and leading concepts to other fields, particularly the real economy. Game companies are encouraged to prioritize the application of their technology in diverse sectors to break down barriers and drive bold experimentation.

The integration of gaming technology into the real economy holds tremendous potential for growth and advancement. By leveraging their technological prowess, game companies can contribute to various fields outside of entertainment, such as education, healthcare, and transportation, among others.

The statements made by Zhang Yijun highlight the strong support and recognition game companies are receiving from national authorities. The government’s emphasis on research and development investment indicates a commitment to fostering innovation in the industry and positioning China as a global leader in gaming technology.

As the gaming industry continues to expand and evolve, game companies must prioritize the acquisition and development of crucial technologies. By achieving independent control, these companies can secure their position as leaders in the field while simultaneously driving technological advancements in other sectors of the economy.

