Home Business Games, 10.3 billion for the Treasury in 2022: +22% compared to 2021
Business

Games, 10.3 billion for the Treasury in 2022: +22% compared to 2021

by admin
Games, 10.3 billion for the Treasury in 2022: +22% compared to 2021

The legal gaming market makes the Treasury smile again. After the blackout of 2020 and the slow recovery of 2021, this year, according to industry data processed by the specialized agency Agipronews, the State will collect around 10.3 billion from the sector, a lower figure (-9%) than in that of 2019 (11.3 billion) but clearly higher than 2021 (+22%), the year in which the long wave of Covid had still made its effects felt on amusement arcades and betting agencies, closed for about 6 months.

Spending at 19 billion

Spending, i.e. receipts excluding winnings, also tends to stabilize: according to estimates, in 2022 players spent over 19.6 billion (+28% compared to 15.4 billion last year).

The push of the online

Compared to last year pre-Covid, the distribution of spending has changed markedly: the network of “retail” points of sale recorded an overall drop of 8.7% (from 17.4 to 15.9 billion), mainly due to the of slot and video lottery entertainment machines.

The recovery of the sector is mainly driven by online spending: spending doubles in the space of three years from 1.8 to 3.7 billion, driven by poker and casinos and betting, which register an increase of 89% to 1.4 billion (from 783 million).

See also  Yonyou Network: Accumulated repurchase of about 34.71 million shares, accounting for 1.0105% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Bank of Italy: in 2021, elimination of non-performing...

Putin signs presidential decree in response to Western...

Cars, Europe beats the USA and China on...

The black year of the freshmen, the quotations...

Asset management: in November, assets stood at 2,260...

Fintech, Apis Partners leads investment in Indiana Money...

Encase your love in a cubical of crystal...

RX 7900 XTX has a high temperature of...

Expensive bills, the Milleproroghe unlocks renewals with increases:...

Learn AMD big price increase! Intel B760 new-generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy