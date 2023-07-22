Gamma Cupra 2024, all the news to come

CUPRA Italia has published the price list update for the 2024 model year.

The main product innovations concern the offer of optional features and equipment for the CUPRA Formentor and CUPRA Born, while the available engines are also updated for the CUPRA Leon.

TRAINER

The update to model year 24 for the CUPRA Formentor mainly concerns the offer of optional equipment.

For Formentor, the introduction of standard all-season tires for 18” alloy rims and 38/1 and 38/2 all-season tires for 18” alloy rims stands out. The new optional equipment on the VZ version includes Dinamica bucket seats with dark brown leather inserts as well as Akrapovič tailpipes for the 2.0 TSI 310 HP 4Drive DSG engine.

Also, the BeatsAudio also becomes available for e-HYBRID engines.

LEON

After months of waiting, one of the most popular and sought-after powertrains in the Leon range is once again being introduced to the price list: CUPRA Leon 2.0 TSI DSG da 245 CV is now available in VZ version. This engine, together al 2.0 TDI 150PS and the recently introduced 1.5 Hybrid, completes the engine range of the CUPRA brand high performance compact car.

The CUPRA Leon trim levels are rationalised: the VZ and VZ Carbon versions will be exclusive to the engines with power exceeding 150 kW.

The new one is introduced in the price list Design Pack Extreme designed exclusively for the Italian market including 18″ Copper wheels, CUPRA side skirts, black roof spoiler, aluminum pedals and carbon fiber mirror caps for pushing to the extreme the level of configuration and customization of Leon. The Design Pack Extreme it will be available for all engines combined with the DSG automatic gearbox, both 5-Door and Sportstourer. excluding the VZ and VZ Carbon versions.

Furthermore, the electric tow hitch it is also available for the CUPRA Leon 5 Door

(excluding e-HYBRID and 2.0 TSI 245 HP engines).

BORN

The Born 24 model year update will go into effect on production week 32/2023.

The standard equipment will be enriched with two additional speakers in the rear doors with a diameter of 168mm.

