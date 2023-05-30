Home » Gansu promotes market-based allocation reform of data elements
Gansu promotes market-based allocation reform of data elements

Original title: Gansu promotes market-oriented allocation reform of data elements

Our newspaper, Lanzhou, May 28th (Reporter Zhao Shuaijie) The Gansu Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government recently issued the “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the Development of the Data Element Market”, which aims to improve the data property rights system, promote the circulation and transaction of data elements, and improve the distribution of data element benefits. Put forward specific goals and tasks in terms of strengthening the security governance of data elements, promote the market-oriented allocation reform of data elements, and provide important support for cultivating and strengthening new drivers of economic development and improving the quality of digital economic development.

The “Opinions” clearly stated that by the end of 2025, new data infrastructure such as data element circulation platforms and data trading venues that meet the development needs of the province and radiate surrounding provinces will be initially established, and a public data authorization operation and supervision mechanism will be established to form a relatively complete data element. Market-oriented configuration system, cultivate a group of professional data service providers and third-party data service agencies, build a number of effectively operating industry big data trading platforms, and strive to build a regional data trading center for the west.

The “Opinions” stipulates that a general survey of public data resources in the province should be carried out, the types and quantities of non-confidential data resources at all levels and departments should be comprehensively sorted out, the base of public data resources should be found out, and the construction of a public data resource system with government data as the main body should be promoted. Relying on the basic advantages of data resources in key characteristic industries in the province, give play to the leading role of state-owned enterprises and Internet backbone enterprises, set up pilot industrial big data trading platforms in Lanzhou, Qingyang, Jiuquan and other places, and explore the development of cultural tourism and biomedicine for the west and even the whole country , energy and chemical industry big data trading services.

See also  Inflation data beats expectations, Bank of England may continue to raise interest rates

“People’s Daily” (Version 07, May 29, 2023)

(Editors in charge: Jiao Long, Zhou Wanting)

