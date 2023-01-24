Original Title: Gao Chong, General Manager of ICBC Credit Suisse Fund: Adhere to the original intention to invest and write a new chapter for the high-quality development of the fund industry for the people

Guimao new year, spring adds auspiciousness. On the occasion of the Spring Festival, on behalf of all the staff of ICBC Credit Suisse Fund, I would like to extend New Year greetings and best wishes to all investors, and express my most sincere thanks to all sectors of society for their long-term trust and support. I sincerely wish everyone good health, good luck and success in the new year!

The year 2022 that just passed was an extraordinary year. The complex evolution of the international situation, the slowdown of the growth rate of major economies, the repeated rounds of the new crown epidemic, and the intensified volatility of the capital market have brought huge challenges to investment management. 2022 is a milestone year. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and proposed to adhere to the theme of promoting high-quality development, accelerate the construction of a modern economic system, improve the functions of the capital market, and increase the proportion of direct financing. With the full implementation of the new asset management regulations, the industry ecology continues to be optimized; policies were intensively introduced during the year to fully empower the high-quality development of the industry.

In 2022, the public offering fund industry will overcome challenges and move forward steadily with its solid and solid professional accumulation. The total number of public offering funds in the whole market broke through the 10,000 mark, making history again. As an important participant in the capital market and a professional investment institution, public funds are playing an increasingly important role in the process of high-quality social and economic development.

In 2022, ICBC Credit Suisse will work with all colleagues to stick to the original aspiration and forge ahead. Practice the concept of “investing for the people”, continue to promote the construction of a “team-based, platform-based, and integrated” investment research system, and strive to create stable and good mid-to-long-term returns for customers. By the end of 2022, ICBC Credit Suisse’s equity and fixed-income long-distance running performances will be in the forefront. In the past three years and the past five years, the absolute returns and excess returns of active equity categories have ranked first among large equity fund companies, and in the past five years, they have ranked in the middle of large fixed-income companies. Top 3. At the same time, continued to strengthen insurance and education, further improving investor satisfaction and sense of gain.

2023 is the first year after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Various policies of the Party Central Committee will be effectively implemented, and “stable growth” will become the primary task of economic development throughout the year. The Chinese economy, which has passed the test of the epidemic, is more resilient and is accelerating towards a stage of high-quality development. The comprehensive deepening reform of the capital market will continue to advance, and structural opportunities will be more abundant. The fund industry has broad prospects and great potential in serving the needs of the general public for wealth preservation and appreciation, serving the construction of a multi-level and multi-pillar pension system, and serving the real economy and national strategies. In the new year, ICBC Credit Suisse will continue to adhere to the concept of “investing for the people” in depth, continuously enhance investors’ sense of gain, and further demonstrate the value of inclusive finance that promotes common prosperity; make every effort to do a good job in the third pillar of personal pension investment management , Serve the needs of the people for the elderly well. Adhere to the purpose of serving the real economy, actively serve the “big country”, focus on major national strategies such as manufacturing upgrading, technological innovation, and green development, increase direct financing support for high-quality enterprises, strengthen responsible investment and green investment, and strive to serve the real economy An industry leader in high-quality development. Adhere to serving the high-quality development of the capital market, deeply practice the concept of “stable investment, value investment, and long-term investment”, make excellent and refined fund products, and introduce more sources of fresh water for the construction of a modern capital market with Chinese characteristics. Adhere to the prevention and resolution of financial risks, continue to improve risk management capabilities, strengthen the forward-looking prevention and control of key risks, and consciously maintain the order of the capital market with practical actions.

The rhythm is returning to spring, the new yuan is starting, the sun and the moon are advancing, and those who strive to advance! In the new year, we will be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to practice the concept of “investing for the people”, rely on the professional ability of investment research, use diversified products as the carrier, and be driven by innovative and optimized services. Make every effort to create greater value returns for the country, society, and customers, and write a magnificent chapter of the high-quality development of China‘s capital market and fund industry together with colleagues and investors!

Mr. Gao Chong, master, is currently the deputy party secretary and general manager of ICBC Credit Suisse Fund Management Co., Ltd. From July 2000 to July 2021, he successively served as Deputy Director of the Office of the Head Office of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Deputy General Manager of the Asset Management Department; Vice President and Party Committee Member of the Shanghai Branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Join ICBC Credit Suisse Fund Management Co., Ltd. in 2021.

