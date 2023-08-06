Gaomeng New Materials Expands External Investment in Semiconductor and Electric Energy Fields

Gaomeng New Materials Expands with Two Foreign Investments

Shenzhen-based Gaomeng New Materials (300200) has recently announced two consecutive foreign investments, demonstrating its commitment to external expansion. The company plans to increase the capital of Chengdu GDH by 50 million yuan, acquiring 4.2735% of the equity of Chengdu GDH. This move is expected to aid in the company’s expansion in the field of new semiconductor materials.

Additionally, Gaomeng New Materials intends to purchase the entire equity of Qingyuan Better New Materials for 77.22 million yuan. Qingyuan Better has established itself as a reputable brand in the field of insulating potting resins, possessing strong research and development capabilities and product competitiveness. This acquisition will allow Gaomeng New Materials to expand its market share in the electric energy sector and explore new product applications.

The company’s investment in Chengdu Yuehai Gold, established in October 2022, has also been disclosed. Chengdu Yuehai Gold is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of special equipment for semiconductor devices, as well as the research and development of special electronic materials. Its controlling shareholder is Chengdu Guangdong Haijin Technology Development Co., Ltd., with Xiong Haitao as the actual controller – the same actual controller as Gaomeng New Materials.

Chengdu Yuehai Gold specializes in producing 6-inch conductive silicon carbide substrates and 4/6-inch high-purity semi-insulating silicon carbide substrates. The company has a research and production base in Beijing and is in the process of constructing a production base with its holding subsidiary, Shandong Yuehai Gold Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd.

In terms of financial data, as of June 30, 2023, Chengdu GDH’s total assets were valued at 345.1615 million yuan, with net assets of 177.3491 million yuan. Its revenues for 2022 and the first half of 2023 were 55,300 yuan and 141,000 yuan, respectively, while the net profit was -19.9437 million yuan and -39.2018 million yuan.

Gaomeng New Materials plans to expand its business strategy in the semiconductor sector through these investments, with a focus on new semiconductor materials. The company anticipates generating investment income and further expanding its market in the semiconductor field.

In addition to the semiconductor industry, Gaomeng New Materials aims to increase its market share in the electric energy sector through the acquisition of Qingyuan Better New Materials. Qingyuan Better was established in August 2012 and has an estimated net asset value of 23.8118 million yuan. Gaomeng New Materials believes that this investment will create synergies with its own business and products, leading to increased profitability.

Gaomeng New Materials, founded in July 1999, is a prominent adhesive enterprise in China. The company is primarily involved in the research, development, production, and sales of adhesive materials, NVH sound insulation, noise reduction, and shock absorption materials, as well as environmentally friendly coating resins. Its product portfolio includes high temperature resistant cooking series, anti-medium series, aluminum foil and aluminized composite series, and various adhesive products used in food, medicine, daily chemical, electronics, textile, and other packaging fields.

