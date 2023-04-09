(Original title: Gaowei Zhatui issued ETF “half of the country” and lost)

Securities Times reporter Pei Lirui Wang Xiaoqian

“The whole industry is desperately issuing ETFs (trading open-end index funds), but no one has calculated whether they will make money. In fact, many ETFs have been losing money because they are issued at a high level and seem to provide convenient investment tools. , actually increased the losses of investors.” Recently, a general manager of a fund company told a reporter from the Securities Times.

In the past two years, the domestic ETF market has entered a period of rapid development, but the extensive growth of “staking the land” is exposing more problems. For example, although the scale of stock ETFs has exceeded the trillion mark, from the perspective of income, the profit-making effect of ETFs is not optimistic. According to statistics from Wind, as of April 7, there were 631 stock ETFs in the market, of which 295 had negative yields since their establishment, accounting for about 46.8%, nearly half of the total, and some ETFs even fell close to 50%. %, the net value of the fund has been cut in half.

In the final analysis, high issuance is an important reason for the poor performance of these ETFs. For a considerable number of fund companies and channels, if the corresponding ETFs are issued when the market is hottest, they can seize the opportunity, seize the track, and maximize the growth of product scale. However, the high places are extremely cold, and these high-level issued ETFs often perform poorly in the follow-up, causing substantial losses to investors.

Debut is the pinnacle

Half of ETFs Lost Returns

From a historical point of view, when a certain type of ETF issuance is more popular, it is often when the relevant market or sector is close to a high point, which makes many ETFs take the “high open low go” and “the debut is the peak” script.

For example, this is the case for the pharmaceutical industry-themed ETF that was popular in the past few years. From 2019 to 2020, the pharmaceutical sector went out of a bull market that lasted for more than two years, and the CSI Medical Index rose by 167.11%, but then it went out of a period of “M head” in February and June 2021. “The double-top market has since entered a downward channel.

The period from February 2021 to June 2021 is precisely the time when the issuance of ETFs themed in the pharmaceutical industry is the craziest. According to Wind statistics, within this range, a total of 12 pharmaceutical-themed ETFs have been established in the entire market, including medical ETFs, biomedical ETFs and other track-type products in the first-tier industry, as well as innovative drug ETFs and medical device ETFs. There are various types of ETFs in subdivided industries such as ETFs and medical services ETFs.

Not long after the issuance of ETFs themed in the pharmaceutical industry, the pharmaceutical sector entered a long period of decline. These ETFs issued at the high point of the pharmaceutical sector were “annihilated” and generally suffered substantial losses. According to Wind statistics, as of April 7, the yields of the above-mentioned 12 medical-themed ETFs have all been negative since their establishment. Among them, a medical innovation ETF established in June 2021 even fell by nearly 50%, and the net value of the fund was close to cut in half.

Coincidentally, in addition to industry-themed ETFs, the issuance of many broad-based ETFs often follows market highs.

For example, in June 2021, nine Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurship 50 ETFs will be launched in a concentrated manner. The CSI Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship 50 Index tracked by this ETF mainly selects 50 listed companies in emerging industries with large market capitalization from the Science and Technology Innovation Board and the Growth Enterprise Market as index samples. , known as the “Oriental Nasdaq”. Once the Shuangchuang 50ETF was launched, it was enthusiastically sought after by various funds. The total subscription scale on the first day of the offering exceeded 15 billion yuan, and the two companies announced that they would close the fundraising ahead of schedule.

However, the ETF is also at its peak when it debuted. The CSI Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship 50 Index it tracks rose to a record high in July 2021, and has continued to pull back for more than a year since then. Although there has been a continuous rebound recently, as of April 7, the CSI Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship 50 Index has fallen by more than 37% from the highest point, and the nine ETFs have also fallen by more than 30%.

A similar situation also appeared in the 4 CSI 1000 ETFs and 8 carbon neutral ETFs established in July 2022, and the 4 chemical ETFs established in February 2021. According to statistics from Wind, as of April 7, there were a total of 631 stock ETFs in the market, of which 295 have still had negative yields since their establishment, accounting for about 46.8%, nearly half of the total.

ETF managers are responsible for timing

The loss ratio of ETF is so high, but few people paid attention to it in the past. The reason is that investors seem to pay more attention to the profit-making effect of active funds, and regard ETF as a tool product for passive index tracking.

For the above point of view, many people in the industry expressed different views to the Securities Times reporter.

“The market needs ETFs, which provide investors with more convenient and transparent investment tools. However, many ETFs take advantage of the hottest time in the market to collect investors’ money, and fund companies in the name of instrumental products. Regardless of the subsequent profitability of the ETF, how do investors know the way to buy it? Most domestic investors do not have the ability to choose the right time.” The general manager of the above-mentioned fund company told reporters.

In his opinion, two assumptions need to be made when issuing fund products. If the assumption is that it is facing non-professional investors, then the fund company needs to do a good job in product design, issuance timing, investment management, investment education services, etc.; If it is assumed that they are facing professional investors, then the fund company needs to provide investors with a variety of products for investors to choose by themselves.

“Obviously, domestic individual investors account for a relatively high proportion, and the market is still dominated by non-professional investors. They are not so mature. Knowing this premise, fund companies are still issuing ETFs at a high level. This behavior is questionable. “The general manager said frankly.

A third-party fund evaluator also told reporters that ETF managers should, to a certain extent, assume responsibility for timing and for making forward-looking judgments on the industry and the market. This is not only a responsibility to ordinary investors, It is also a reflection of the investment research capabilities of fund companies.

“Looking in the rearview mirror, the real big development of ETFs actually started in 2018. In just five years, the fund size of stock ETFs has increased by 4.5 times. Investors’ demand for bottom-hunting, launching the right product at the right time, wins at the right time.” said the above-mentioned third-party fund evaluator.

According to data from the Huaan Securities Research Report, in 2018, the market-wide industry-themed ETF share growth rate reached 294.6%, and the scale growth rate reached 195.86%; the composite index and scale ETF share growth rate reached 144.1%, and the scale growth rate reached 48.72%; Style ETF share and scale growth rate were 213.06% and 96.26%. It is thanks to the layout at the low point of the market that investors have truly realized the charm of ETF as an allocation tool in the following years, and ETF has thus increased its market popularity.

“Over the past few years, fund companies have been committed to launching ETF products with more varieties, more subdivided themes, and better liquidity to meet the various allocation needs of investors. 1. Putting the interests of investors first is the most important thing. If it is issued at a high level, to a certain extent, the original intention of ETFs has been forgotten, and fund companies must avoid chasing the basics.” The above-mentioned fund evaluation person said.

Passive investing also requires active management

It is worth mentioning that in recent years, more and more ETF fund managers have begun to emphasize the ability to play active management in passive investment, which includes not only timing, but also index development, factor optimization, enhanced strategy, asset allocation, etc. dimensions.

“We will make some active choices in the product design process, including when and what products to launch, which index to track, how to put some factors to optimize, etc. Every step in the middle is closely related to the final fund income. It is a manifestation of the active management ability of ETF fund managers.” An ETF fund manager in Shanghai told the Securities Times reporter.

The ETF fund manager believes that it is a general trend to use active management capabilities to help passive investment, which can be mainly reflected in four aspects:

First, from the index level, how to select or develop an index with long-term investment value. “For example, when developing a themed ETF, fund managers need to think about whether the theme direction has long-term development prospects, which index’s constituent stocks can more accurately grasp the industry theme, which stocks have relatively high long-term barriers, and whether they need Doing some optimization and new development on the index, etc., are all choices that need to be made proactively at the research and development level.” He said.

Second, from the product level, how to use index products to help investors earn money. In his opinion, both fund companies and fund managers need to carefully consider what kind of products should be deployed at what time, how to make investors’ investment experience better, and how to make more investors earn money.

Third, from the perspective of innovation, how to make some benefits on the basis of the index. For example, in addition to the fixed-factor SmartBeta strategy, in recent years, enhanced ETFs have been approved and launched one after another, and actively managed ETFs have soared in popularity overseas. Require.

“Finally, from the perspective of asset allocation, ETF is also an important allocation direction for FOF (fund of funds) and investment advisors. The ETF department can cooperate with FOF investment departments and investment advisors to provide investors with asset allocation solutions. Further develop the active management capabilities of fund companies.” The ETF fund manager further added.