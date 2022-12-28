Home Business Gardant and Cardo AI sign partnership to develop big data in credit management
Gardant, the market leader in Italy in the credit management sector, both as a servicer and as an investor, has signed a collaboration agreement with Cardo AI, a fintech that develops artificial intelligence technologies for the management and optimization of the private debt market and securitizations.

The partnership in question is aimed at further enhancing the Gardant Group’s processing capacity of large quantities of data, for the creation of advanced reports, also in the context of securitization transactions.

This collaboration is part of the Data Gardant initiative, the advanced analytics laboratory recently launched within the group. Cardo AI is a company specialized in the development of innovative technological solutions dedicated to the securitization market, thanks to extensive experience in data management and reporting both in Italy and abroad. the proprietary technology allows to operate covering the entire data management process, from data sourcing and treatment, to the most sophisticated predictive analyses.

