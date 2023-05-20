Home » Garden boom despite constant rain: sales of garden accessories are increasing
Garden boom despite constant rain: sales of garden accessories are increasing

Garden boom despite constant rain: sales of garden accessories are increasing

Gardening boom despite constant rain: Switzerland is mutating into a hobby gardening nation – and orders huge amounts of soil by post

Despite the bad weather, sales of garden products rose again significantly in April compared to the previous year – but not for all, as new figures from Galaxus show.

The rain makes watering from the watering can superfluous.

Image: iStockphoto

Potting soil, lawnmowers or all kinds of seeds: Switzerland is becoming the country of hobby gardeners. The trend towards more greenery around one’s own home has really gained momentum in the past year. The sunny spring and summer days have triggered a veritable gardening boom. Sales of garden accessories at the Migros subsidiary Galaxus increased by a good third across all categories.

