The adverse weather and the increase in prices are holding back the gardening machinery market, which closes 2022 with a drop of 15.2%. In the market sector of machines and equipment for gardening and green care, almost all types of vehicles recorded negative performances, in particular purchases in the medium-level segment were penalized and above all the gap between high-end technologies and low-priced means, with lower quality requirements.

The data for 2022 were processed by the Comagarden Builders’ Association on the basis of information provided by the Morgan survey group and indicate, in absolute value, one million and 403 thousand units sold against 1 million and 650 thousand in 2021. According to the operators of the sector lies in the persistent drought, which has reduced maintenance interventions in green areas, and in the increase in production costs and price lists, which have led to a significant drop in demand.

Among the types of machinery, lawnmowers recorded a negative balance of 21.4%, brushcutters a decrease of 10% while the negative balance of chainsaws was equal to 14.3%. Hedge trimmers fell by 24.4%, while the deficit for garden tractors was more contained (-4.2% with reference to 22,700 machines). On the other hand, vehicles for hobby use are growing slightly, while only pole pruners (+10%) are up compared to 2021.

«What worries the manufacturers – explains the president of Comagarden Renato Cifarelli – is the drop in demand in the middle segment of the market, which has the most important numbers and which in recent years has recorded a growing trend. If this trend were to continue in 2023, we would have an increasingly polarized market between high-end vehicles on the one hand, expensive and accessible to few, and cheap products on the other, often of low quality and made in those countries that export technologies unreliable, even in terms of safety”.

The industrial theme, as well as the market one, is the competition from low-cost products. «This – adds Cifarelli – is a central theme beyond the current market fluctuations, because Italian and European industries are required to comply with increasingly demanding Community regulations, and this involves investments that affect the final price of our machinery and risk to widen the gap even further with those made outside the European Union”