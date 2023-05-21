According to Gartner’s latest forecast, worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is expected to grow 21.7 percent from $491 billion in 2022 to $597.3 billion in 2023. Cloud computing is powering the next phase of digital business as organizations seek disruption by generating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Web3, and the metaverse.

“Hyperscale cloud providers are driving the cloud agenda,” said Sid Nag, vice president analyst at Gartner. “Today’s enterprises view cloud as a highly strategic platform for digital transformation, and as competition for digital services heats up, this requires cloud providers to deliver more sophisticated solutions.” Function.”

Nag added: “For example, generative AI is powered by large language models (LLM), which require powerful and highly scalable computing power to process data in real time. The cloud provides the perfect solution and platform. A major participant in the generative AI race It’s no coincidence that the latter are hyperscalers.”

All segments of the cloud market are expected to experience growth in 2023. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is expected to experience the highest end-user spending growth in 2023 at 30.9%, followed by platform as a service (PaaS) at 24.1%.

Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75% of enterprises will adopt a digital transformation model with a cloud-based underlying platform.

While cloud infrastructure and platform services are driving the highest spending growth, SaaS remains the largest segment of the cloud market by end-user spending. SaaS spending is projected to grow 17.9 percent to $197 billion by 2023.