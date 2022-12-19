European nations have reached an agreement to cap natural gas prices at 180 euros, ending months of political wrangling. The price cap, which will be introduced to prevent extreme fluctuations in prices, will come into force on February 15th.

Hungary voted against, while the Netherlands and Austria abstained in the vote. At least a qualified majority of the member countries of the European Union was required for the agreement.

The new limit will come into effect only if the price difference with respect to global liquefied natural gas prices is greater than 35 euros. Prices would have to stay above both ceilings for three days to trigger the mechanism.