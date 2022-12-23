Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the last session of the week and before the Christmas break (Piazza Affari will be closed on Monday for Boxing Day), the European equity indices proceed under the banner of caution, in the aftermath of a negative session penalized by fears about the monetary policy choices of the Federal Reserve in light of the solidity of the US economy. Thus, the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam, the IBEX 35 of Madrid and the FT-SE 100 of London travel at a slow pace, oscillating around parity. Asian stocks were weak after the clear fall on Wall Street (-1.4% S&P500, 2.2% Nasdaq). Since the beginning of December, the S&P500 has lost more than 6%, the Eurostoxx50 3.5%. The trading session is expected to test data on the PCE deflator in November which may provide a new indication on theprice trends in the United States.

In the light of Leonardo, Banco Bpm also did well

Leonardo – Finmeccanica stands out in Piazza Affari, which obtained a 690 million euro contract for the modernization and expansion of the Canadian defense helicopter fleet. Telecom Italia also did well, while the dialogue between the parties involved in the reorganization of the telecommunications group continues. Banco Bpm does well after the agreement with Credit Agricole for the twenty-year partnership in the Non-Life insurance sector. In the red Saipem and Moncler, utilities weak.

Gas slips below 90 euro/Mwh, hitting its lowest since 16 May

Gas prices continue on the downward path taken on Monday, when the agreement on the European “price cap” was announced. After dropping more than 30% in four sessions, January contracts traded on the TTF platform in Amsterdam are down a further 4.2% to 88 euros per megawatt hour, after falling to an unprecedented low of 87.305 euros since May 16th. The decline, observers have been repeating for days now, is also due to full storage and milder than expected temperatures in the Old Continent, to the good flow of LNG from the United States and to excellent wind conditions which favor the production of electricity with renewables (rather than with combined cycles).

Stable spread, 10-year yield at 4.47%

Stable trend for the spread between BTp and Bund in a context of weakness for European fixed income. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005494239) and the same German maturity opened the session at 211 basis points, like the closing on the eve. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP, which still stands at 4.47 percent, is also unchanged.

Euro up, oil strengthens

On the foreign exchange market, the euro recovered to 1.0626 dollars (from 1.059). Euro/yen at 140.79 (140.15 last night), dollar/yen at 132.50 (132.10). The Asian currency fell after the release of inflation data from Japan in November which, although a record high since 1981, fell short of expectations.

Oil up by one percentage point to 81.6 dollars a barrel in the February Brent contract while the same expiry of the WTI is traded at 78.37 dollars a barrel.