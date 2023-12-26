Gas and electricity, the end of the protected market, here’s how to choose the best rate

With the end of the protected market for electricity and gas, we are witnessing a paradox: the offers regulated by Arera, i.e. by the Energy Authority, which will only be available to certain types of users (over 75, fragile, etc.) are better than to competitive ones.

Little competition on tariffs from utilities

Utilities therefore do not want to get caught up in the tariff war which has significantly damaged the telecommunications sector, obviously benefiting consumers. It must also be said that the increased expense, if a minimum of attention is paid to the choice of the operator, between protected and free, is not particularly high, around a hundred euros per year, and is concentrated above all on the monthly subscription fee which, unfortunately, it is not clearly reported in the bill because it is, so to speak, “drowned” in the “energy expenditure” item.

The fixed rent on the free market is higher than the protected one

The cost of this “fee” charged by free market managers is currently higher than that of the protected market and therefore has a significant impact, especially if consumption is low. In fact, for both electricity and gas the cost of the license fee in the protected market is around 6 euros per month while on the free market the average is between 9 and 12 euros with peaks of up to 13 and 15. Only Eni Plenitude offers for gas, in the Trend Casa fine protection offer, a “fee” of 5.28 euros per month to which the price of the raw material set by Arera is added. For electricity, however, the fee is 9 euros per month.

The deadline for gas is January 10th, for electricity in July

The end of the protected market for gas is scheduled for January 10th and for electricity in July. And even if nothing is done there will be no interruptions in supply, it is still advisable to make choices. For gas, if there is nothing, you end up in the placet tariff prepared by the same supplier manager of the customer in the protected market. And just to give an example, A2a’s variable place gas tariff provides a monthly fee of 12 euros while if you ask for their best gas tariff the same drops to 9.5 euros. For electricity, however, the mechanism will be different. In fact, the one who will take over will not be the supplier of the protected market but the one who won the tender, which will be announced shortly, for that area. In this case the inattentive customer could run into unpleasant surprises even if in reality the economic conditions that the managers admitted to the tender will apply are supervised by Arera. But how do you choose the best offer? First of all it is good to know the consumption. They are found on the bill which is issued every two months, so you can understand whether a single price or a price range is best for you. Consumption can also be found on the Arera “consumption portal” where you can easily access it with the spid.

To choose the right tariff you need to know your consumption

Knowing the consumption, you can proceed with a comparison of the prices to be made either on the Arera “offer portal” or on that of one of the sites dedicated to comparing prices which present the offer broken down in all its parts: i.e. price of the raw material ( Pun for energy and Psv for gas) which is set by GME and varies every month, any spread or increase that can be applied by operators and the cost of the fee.

Taxes impact almost 50% of the bill, especially if consumption is low

By changing supplier it is not necessary to replace the meter, there can be no interruptions in supply and even if the seller goes bankrupt, continuity of supply is guaranteed by last resort services. After having signed the new supply contract, the new seller will activate the procedure for changing and terminating the old contract (withdrawal). However, all the other components do not change, such as the costs for transport and management of the meter or the various taxes. System charges, excise duties, regional surcharges and VAT affect the bill by almost 50%, especially if consumption is low.

Be careful, telephone offers do not reflect reality

According to the consumers’ union, you need to pay close attention to the offers received via telephone given that the call centers only give the amount of the energy quota and the fixed quota and therefore it is a mistake to compare those amounts with the invoice you are paying, which instead is inclusive. of everything. Some then, incorrectly, communicate only the energy quota, representing the discount compared to the protected amount, “forgetting” to also give the fixed marketing quota, and, if your consumption is low, being fixed and paid regardless of how much you consume, you eat all the savings you have on the energy quota. In short, you have to do the calculations well by adding both items. For contracts indexed to the Pun + spread, you must, given the same fixed quota, obviously choose the one with the lower spread.

Dual fuel supplies are growing: electricity and gas supplied by the same operator

According to research by Segugio.it, we are witnessing a significant growth in electricity and gas tariffs (so-called “dual fuel”) thanks to promotions reserved for customers who activate a double supply. Furthermore, there is a progressive increase in energy providers offering fiber optics among their services, with “3 in 1” promotions that include electricity, gas and subscription for Internet connection. Usually this offer is convenient but only for the first year then there is an increase in rates. It should be underlined that the transition between one electricity and gas operator and another is unfortunately not as easy as that for mobile telephony. In fact you have to fill out quite a few forms. Furthermore, managers play a lot on the inattention of users, so you have to pay close attention to the expiration of the contract which is usually remodeled with a double rate compared to the one previously applied. In reality, this very point is the real Achilles’ heel of the free energy and gas market and therefore Arera will have to check that renewals are made with low tariffs.

Variable rates more convenient than fixed ones

At the moment, again according to Segugio.it, fixed price tariffs were chosen in the fourth quarter by 24% of users on electricity and by 32% on gas. And therefore variable price offers still remain the market reference, thanks to the greater savings in the price of the raw material. It should be noted that the Pun, i.e. the price of wholesale electricity, undergoes hourly variations and therefore a next trend could be to make this variation transparent to users who will be able, by connecting household appliances to networks, to start them when electricity costs less .