In the dispute over the planned exit from gas and oil heating, there are reports that compromises are being made. The government has agreed on scrapping premiums for old boilers. In addition, it was decided which heaters should still be allowed in the future.

After criticizing the conversion plans for gas and oil heating systems, Economics Minister Habeck gives in. “When ramping up, craft services, production capacities, any form of transitional periods, hardship regulations, compromises are conceivable,” said Habeck when asked by WELT-TV.

Dhe federal government has „Spiegel“-Information reached a rapprochement in the dispute about the installation ban of new gas and oil heating systems from 2024. People with low and middle incomes should get a scrappage premium for old boilers, similar to what was done with cars after the 2009 financial crisis.

Apartment and house owners with higher incomes should receive cheap loans for the purchase of a heat pump. In addition, it should also remain the case that you can write off 20 percent of the investment from income tax. So far, the state has given a subsidy of 40 percent of the installation price.

There should also be compromises in the question of which heating systems should still be allowed in the future. For new buildings, only district heating, direct current heating, heat pumps and heating with biomethane or green hydrogen should be provided. For other buildings, sustainable fuels, a mix of gas boilers and heat pumps as well as biomass such as wood pellet heating systems are also possible.

A joint draft bill by the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Economic Affairs stipulates that from 2024 oil and gas heating may no longer be installed in new buildings. It was agreed in the coalition agreement that from 2025 all newly installed heating systems must generate at least 65 percent of their heat from renewable energy sources. According to experts, this is not feasible with oil and gas plants.

The draft bill caused criticism within the coalition. The project went too far for the FDP. The parliamentary state secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, Stefan Wenzel (Greens), on the other hand, emphasized the urgency of the measure. “I firmly assume that the law will come into force on January 1, 2024 as planned,” he told Zeit Online.

