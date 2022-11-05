Listen to the audio version of the article

More than half of the 1,298 wells that reach deep into the national oil or gas fields are stopped. The 752 closed wells have their taps closed for many different reasons. Because the field is now almost empty; why exploitation has become too expensive compared to surrender; because it is necessary to invest to refresh the system. Or very often the well is closed because the regulations forbid it, such as the one that in 2016 had padlocked the gas and oil fields in the territorial waters within 12 miles from the coast, that is, 22.2 kilometers off the shore.

The tug-of-war on national fields proposes contradictory positions: the Government urges the reopening of the reserves blocked by a thousand no, but at the same time it appeals against the international arbitration which had condemned Italy to 190 million in damages for the stop imposed in 2016 by the Government at the Ombrina field, in the Adriatic opposite Ortona.

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Economic Development, said the other day: “We can restart by doubling the production from the current wells and then with drilling in the central Adriatic off the coast, there is a common field with Croatia from which to extract 70 billions of cubic meters over several years “.

The area to which Urso refers is now inaccessible by law: the Italian part of the fields in the Upper Adriatic contains about 40 billion cubic meters of gas, but we do not extract it due to the rule that wants to avoid sinking Venice.

Of the 1,298 Italian wells formally active, 514 are classified as dispensing, while 752 are “non-dispensing”, ie existing but stationary; another 32 wells are for connection or flow control. In the Italian seas there are 138 platforms, almost all in the Adriatic; 94 of these are less than 12 miles from the coast and therefore are still.