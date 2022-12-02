Home Business Gas, Arera data: here’s what changes for the protected market
Gas, Arera data: here's what changes for the protected market

The gas bill for families still in protection is on the rise. After the drop in the month of October (-12.9%), on the basis of the trend of the Italian wholesale market for the typical household under consumer protection in November, growth was recorded by +13.7% compared to last month.
This was announced by Arera in a press release. Based on the calculation method introduced by the Authority, the component of the gas price covering procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still under protection, is updated as the monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month. For the month of November, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm), for customers with contracts in protected conditions, is therefore set at 91.2 euro/MWh, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily throughout the month that has just ended. In terms of final effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (between 1 December 2021 and 30 November 2022) is approximately 1,740 euros, +63.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the year previous (December 1, 2020 – November 30, 2021).
For those who had received, in the last few weeks of November, a bill with the advance value of the CMEMm component relating to the month of November based on the value of the previous month, the recalculation will be made, in the first available bill, with the actual value published today. The same CMEMm value must be used by vendors to invoice, as an advance, the consumption for the month of December in the mid-month bills. It should be remembered that, as envisaged by the “Aiuti Bis” decree, for the fourth quarter Arera canceled the general system costs also for gas and confirmed the enhancement of the social bonus for families with an Isee level of up to 12,000 euros (20,000 euros for large families), automatically disbursed in the bill to those entitled on condition that they have requested an ISEE for the year 2022. The negative UG2 component was also confirmed for gas consumption up to 5,000 cubic meters/year and the VAT reduction on gas at 5 %.

