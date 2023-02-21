Gas for 50 euros: thus families save 600 euros

There is good news and bad news, both of which concern gas. The first is that today, with the price of methane at Ttf of Amsterdam under 50 dollars per Mw/h, the annual savings of a family it could reach 600 euros a year. Many, right? The bad news, however, is that although we have returned to a level last recorded in December 2021, we are still with gas prices three times higher than in February 2021. Why? The reasons are mainly two.

The first is that the post-pandemic recovery has been faster than expected. The infrastructure has broken down, as well as transport. And the companies, which had reduced inventories because uncertainty was at its highest, found themselves with the need to extra-produce. So raw materials started to become rarer (and therefore more expensive) and so did gas. Which ended up in the sights of China, which restarted before the others – but then stopped by the multiple stops for the strategy Covid–zero – and ready to rake up any element that could speed up the return to normality.

The second reason is obviously related to the war in Ukraine, at the end of Italy’s and Europe’s dependence on Russian gas which was indeed supplied by a ferocious dictator, but which at the same time had the advantage of being very cheap. Now that the conflict is about to celebrate its macabre first year, all that remains is to hope that the supplies that will arrive from other Villages (also politically unstable) can represent a sufficiently stable foothold waiting to start and bring a process of reconversion of our energy system up to speed.

