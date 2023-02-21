Home Business Gas at 50 euros per Mw/h: thus families will save 600 euros a year
Business

Gas at 50 euros per Mw/h: thus families will save 600 euros a year

by admin
Gas at 50 euros per Mw/h: thus families will save 600 euros a year

Gas for 50 euros: thus families save 600 euros

There is good news and bad news, both of which concern gas. The first is that today, with the price of methane at Ttf of Amsterdam under 50 dollars per Mw/h, the annual savings of a family it could reach 600 euros a year. Many, right? The bad news, however, is that although we have returned to a level last recorded in December 2021, we are still with gas prices three times higher than in February 2021. Why? The reasons are mainly two.

The first is that the post-pandemic recovery has been faster than expected. The infrastructure has broken down, as well as transport. And the companies, which had reduced inventories because uncertainty was at its highest, found themselves with the need to extra-produce. So raw materials started to become rarer (and therefore more expensive) and so did gas. Which ended up in the sights of China, which restarted before the others – but then stopped by the multiple stops for the strategy Covidzero – and ready to rake up any element that could speed up the return to normality.

The second reason is obviously related to the war in Ukraine, at the end of Italy’s and Europe’s dependence on Russian gas which was indeed supplied by a ferocious dictator, but which at the same time had the advantage of being very cheap. Now that the conflict is about to celebrate its macabre first year, all that remains is to hope that the supplies that will arrive from other Villages (also politically unstable) can represent a sufficiently stable foothold waiting to start and bring a process of reconversion of our energy system up to speed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The race towards ‘USA 2024’ awaits Joe Biden’s...

Biden in Kiev, little top secret. Trip prepared...

The eighth batch of state-organized centralized drug procurement...

Mps: title restarts after boom +8% on the...

Polo of agricultural machinery, Demetra goes to DeA...

BMW i3 eDrive 40 L listed price 383,900...

Minister Calderone in trouble. Spending Investigation. “Body as...

GAC Honda ZR-V Zhizai e: HEV officially launched...

Nigeria to vote for post-Buhari

Primaries Pd circles, Bonaccini wins: Schlein second in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy