Gas at its lowest since 2021: that’s why the price is now going down (but risks going up again)

Gas stocks never so high at the end of winter, LNG imports at record levels also in April and spring weather: with some downpours (which is also good for hydroelectric basins), but no longer too cold or so hot – at least for now – to push us to turn on the air conditioning. There are reasons to sell behind the continuous drop in fuel prices, now more than halved since the beginning of the year and below 35 euros per megawatt hour at the TTF.

We are at a low since July 2021, an era …