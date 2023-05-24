Gas at the crossroads: at 30 euro/MWh, risk of a recovery in consumption and a drop in supply

Gas prices seem to have reached a crossroads, marked by the threshold of 30 euros per megawatt hour: an important technical and symbolic level, which for some observers heralds a return to normality. Before 2021 – the real beginning of the energy crisis, with Russian supplies already declining and a strong alarm on European storages – there had never been peaks exceeding 30 euros at the TTF.

Then for almost two years it never went below. Until, on Friday 18th, this barrier also fell, …