Gas at the crossroads: at 30 euro/MWh, risk of a recovery in consumption and a drop in supply

Falling prices in Europe make gas competitive again with coal in power plants. The cheaper LNG also in Asia could rekindle the competition on cargoes
by Sissi Bellomo
Gas prices seem to have reached a crossroads, marked by the threshold of 30 euros per megawatt hour: an important technical and symbolic level, which for some observers heralds a return to normality. Before 2021 – the real beginning of the energy crisis, with Russian supplies already declining and a strong alarm on European storages – there had never been peaks exceeding 30 euros at the TTF.
Then for almost two years it never went below. Until, on Friday 18th, this barrier also fell, …
