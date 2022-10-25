MILANO – An energy summit that more than anything else marks the distinctions on the strategy preferred by the individual countries to counter the cost of energy. After the agreement at the last minute reached at the leaders’ appointment, the latest by Mario Draghi who wrested the creation of a price corridor for gas, the way to ground the agreement (as expected) still seems long.

Energy crisis: towards winter

“Today there is the meeting of the European energy ministers following the European Council, therefore the agreement of the prime ministers a few days ago, to work on the issue on the agenda”, or “the question of defining a corridor , as well as a technical mechanism for measuring the gas system, and therefore also to overcome what is the current TTF system. In the morning there will be a discussion and there will be assessments “, explained the new Minister of the Environment and energy security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, on its debut at the Energy Council in Luxembourg. Beside him there is Roberto Cingolani, who remains as government advisor after playing the difficult game in recent months. “Evaluations”, therefore, and not decisions on the agenda for today.

On the other hand, Berlin continues to insist on other ways: “Joint purchases of gas in the EU are the most efficient way to keep the price of gas low – says the German, arriving at the meeting. Robert Habeck – Europe has great market power and if countries decide to coordinate with each other and form buying groups, the impact of a Europe that is no longer in competition drives prices down. I think this is the main tool and they consider it more efficient than a risky instrument like the gas ceiling price. “Any decision on the price cap, however, is postponed: it should be taken at the next Energy Council, after that the Commission will have presented its proposal, is Habeck’s expectation.The next meeting of the ministers of the sector has been set for 18 November.

The price of gas consolidates below 100 euros

Meanwhile, good news is coming from the market for European bills. The mix of storage filling and mild temperatures, combined with industrial demand that is weakening due to the recession, means that demand is currently at a shortage compared to supply. And so on the market Ttf the Amsterdamwhere the contracts for hourly delivery yesterday even went negative (you are paid to withdraw gas), the price drops again with the quotation on the Ttf for November to 94.6 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the early morning.

Meanwhile the storage in Europe with the aim of reaching winter with full gas deposits. On 23 October the EU stored 1.42.87 TWh, with storage at 93.61% and an average daily flow of 0.24%. France almost completed them (99.69%) with 132.19 TWh and a daily flow of 0.19%, while Germany is at 97.53% at 239.15 TWh, with a daily flow of 0.36 %. Italy reached 94.8% at 183.38 TWh and an average daily flow of 0.13%. 100% UK stock only, with 10.58 TWh in stock.