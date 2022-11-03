The gas bill falls for the families that are part of the protected market. Arera explains that, despite the records in the wholesale markets last summer, with the application of the new monthly update method it was possible to intercept the significant reductions in the cost of raw materials in recent weeks.

The typical family, for consumption made in October, will receive a bill with a reduction of -12.9% compared to the cost of the third quarter of 2022.

Based on the new calculation method introduced in July by ARERA, the component of the gas price to cover supply costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still under protection, is updated as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market. (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

In October, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm), for customers with protected contracts, is therefore set at 78.05 € / MWh, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily during the entire month just ended.

In terms of final effects, the gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (between 1 November 2021 and 31 October 2022) is approximately 1,702 euros, + 67% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year ( November 1, 2020 – October 31, 2021).