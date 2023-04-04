Good news for Italian families: the gas bill is still falling, and we hope that in addition to this single item there will be cascading benefits along the entire energy-related price chain, in other words, that inflation in general will fall, while little has been seen on that front so far, despite the ebb of methane and electricity. It should also be noted that on an annual basis, gas expenditure remains higher than that of 2022. However, current events tell us that families who have contracts under the protection regime after the decreases recorded in January (-34, 2%) and February (-13%) thanks to the average trend of the wholesale market, in March they will benefit from a 13.4% reduction in bills compared to February 2023. This was communicated by Arera, which for some time update CNG prices every month instead of every quarter.

The reduction for the month of March brings gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (April 2022-March 2023) to around 1,560.7 euros, slightly higher (+0.7%) compared to the equivalent 12 months of the year previous (April 2021-March 2022), which in any case were heavy on consumers’ pockets. The Regulatory Authority for energy, networks and the environment underlines in a note that, as required by the Budget Law, for the entire first quarter of 2023 (therefore also for March consumption) “it has zeroed the general system charges for gas and confirmed the negative UG2 component for gas consumption up to 5,000 smcm per year, in addition to the reduction of VAT on gas to 5%”.