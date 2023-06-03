Gas bill expected to drop by 11% in May

Savings that go up to 204 euro (for the typical family, which has an average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh per year and a power input of 3 kW) if one adds the cut to the electricity bill «whose variations are quarterly, not monthly like for gas» he recalls Tabarelli according to whom “a 10% drop is looming, of about 2 cents per kWh, with the tariff returning to around 21 cents, even these lows not seen for almost two years”. The decision for the light will be made by the authority at the end of June and will be valid from July 1 until the end of September, continues the expert.

Average cut per family of 64 euros

«The cut in average spending for the typical family will be 64 euros on an annual basis which, added to the savings on gas, brings the total to 204 euros: a partial refund of what the market had taken from families during 2022» observes the President of Nomisma Energy.

«The sharp drop in international gas prices also soon unloads on bill rates which continue to collect reductions in the last 6 months after the flare-ups of 2022 caused by the Russia-Ukraine war – explains Tabarelli – Gas prices on the Amsterdam market are literally collapsed, from average values ​​in 2022 above 130 to the values ​​of these days, levels unthinkable just a few months ago.

For the next few months «it’s difficult to think that the downward trend can continue – reasons Tabarelli – and we must always remember that we are coming from two years of strong instability and that the war is far from over. But the worst seems to be over – he concludes – there may be slight increases, but the astronomical values ​​​​of 2022 now seem impossible ».

In Amsterdam the price of gas collapses

The TTF, the benchmark index of market in amsterdam for the gas price, it has collapsed compared to the peaks of last summer and is close to the levels of the second half of 2021 even if still above the historical averages of 20 euros. Naturally, the excess supply compared to last winter’s drop in demand and an above-average rate of filling of storage also favored the drop in electricity and gas tariffs. The gas tariff (calculated on the monthly average price of methane on the Italian wholesale market, the PSV) last April increased by 22.4%, after 3 months of reductions, due to the cut of a subsidy (the discount Ug2, used in the last year for the benefit of consumers to offset increases).

For electricity, the bill fell by 55.3% in the second quarter thanks to the sharp drop in the wholesale prices of energy products. The general system charges were reactivated in April for all electricity customers, including domestic users. From 1 April to 30 June, the reference price of electricity for the average customer was indicated by Arera at 23.75 euro cents per kilowatt hour, taxes included.