Arera communicated the update on the gas tariffs which are increasing for families still under protection. «Based on the average performance of the Italian wholesale market in December and for consumption in the same month, for the type 1 family under protection there is a +23.3% increase in the bill, compared to the month of November» let the Authority know.

The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by Arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of December, which in the first weeks recorded gas prices that were still particularly high (with peaks of around 135 euro/MWh) before the reductions at the end of the month, the price of the gas raw material (CMEMm), for customers with contracts in conditions of protection, is therefore set at 116.6 euro/MWh, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily throughout the month that has just ended.

From what can be read in the note released today, if Arera had used the old method of updating the gas protection (quarterly ex-ante instead of monthly ex-post) during the entire last quarter of 2022, a CMEM of over 240 euro/MWh.

The method adopted by the Authority instead made it possible to apply a CMEMm of 78 euro/MWh in October and 91.2 euro/MWh in November.

Despite these savings, however, in terms of final effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (January-December 2022) is approximately 1,866 euros, +64.8% compared to 2021.

The note recalls that, as required by the ‘Budget Law’, for the first quarter of 2023 Arera has already zeroed the general system charges also for gas. The negative UG2 component for gas consumption up to 5,000 sm3/year and the 5% VAT reduction on gas were also confirmed.