After reaching a new all-time high of 338 euros per megawatt hour in August last year, the price of gas reversed the trend, even falling below 48 euros in the last week, the lowest level since the beginning of December 2021.

The fall in the price of gas on international markets brings with it significant reductions also for the price of gas bills and according to Assoutenti in 2023 the rates could drop by 782 euros per unit.

In this sense, in a few days Arera will communicate the new gas tariffs on the protected market referring to the month of February and if the drop in TTF gas prices continues until the end of the month, bills could register a substantial drop, around -18%. .

“This reduction would bring the gas tariffs on the protected market to 81.48 euro cents per cubic metre, equivalent to an annual expenditure of 1,140.72 euro per family, with a net saving of 250 euro per year compared to the tariffs in force today ”, reiterates Assoutenti.

“Even greater savings compared to last year, when gas tariffs in the first quarter reached 137.32 euro cents per cubic meter: an 18% drop in bills in February would be equivalent to a lower annual expenditure of as much as 782 euro to core”.

“We will have to wait for Arera’s final decision, but the conditions for a significant drop in bills are all there”, comments the president Furio Truzzi. “However, the zeroing of system charges ordered by the Government for the first quarter of 2023 will expire in March, a measure which if not renewed will cancel the reduction in tariffs in one fell swoop and lead to a new surge in bills as early as April ”, advises Truzzi.