MILANO – The Arera has updated the cost of electricity for the last quarter of the year, with an increase of 59% which will bring spending for the typical family to € 1,322, more than double the € 632 of 2021. For gas bills we will have to wait until the end of October, since the update has become monthly. The new price will be anchored to the Virtual Trading Point (PSV) of the Italian market, or rather to the prices that are formed in Italy in the previous month (for November, therefore, the October data will be valid).