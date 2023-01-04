New plunge in the value of gas: on the Amsterdam TTF platform, the February future lost 11.49%, reaching 64 euros per megawatt hour, a level not seen since January 20, 2022, before the war began in Ukraine. Since the peak above 342 euros, reached on 26 August last, the value of gas has lost more than 81%. In the first sessions of 2023, the value of gas fell by 16.1% and since 19 December last year, the day on which agreement on the price cap was reached in Europe, prices have slipped by 41%.

Gas sales are encouraged by lower demand due to the mild winter, national gas savings plans as well as lower demand from companies that have tried to cut costs. Today’s drop is also due to the data that emerged on European storages, which were almost at full capacity, based on data from the Gie-Agsi platform: in Europe they are at 83.5%, in Italy at 82 .5%. On the podium is Germany, which has inventories of 222.83 TWh, up by 0.41% and a filling index of 90.57%.

Possible drop in the bill as early as January

In the first quarter of 2023 the electricity bill “collapsed with a decrease of 19.5%” we wait four weeks and we can have a 30% decrease “in the January gas tariff. And, “if a cataclysm does not come from Ukraine and a freezing cold, the potential inflation rate should fall below 10%, even up to 6%”. It should be “the end of increases”. The president of Nomisma Energia Davide Tabarelli looks optimistic, underlining also «the positive signals coming from energy prices, with the price of oil having dropped below 80 dollars a barrel» which «also helps exports».

We are not out of the crisis

Prices have dropped yes, but «they are still very high. The problem exists and is structural and will last for several years» adds Tabarelli. «We have not finished this winter, we have just entered. If there are peaks in demand with intense cold, which they do, we are in bad shape. And we risk being for a few days. We are not out of the crisis »he closes. Also because, you look In perspective, then, there is the next winter 2023-24. «There is the problem of next winter because replacing all the volumes we have in stocks, which are mainly Russian natural gas, will be very difficult without Russia. This is why we need regasification terminals and news after news that in Germany they are proceeding quickly in this direction is positive», observes Tabarelli. «But we – he points out – need to build the structures, to de-bottle the south of the country, to increase volumes from Libya and to build regasification terminals. Not just a regasification terminal like the one foreseen in Ravenna. If we can’t do it in Piombino, let’s leave the clash alone and put another 2 in Ravenna to get to 3», suggests Tabarelli.