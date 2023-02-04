The Ministry of the Environment has published data on Italian gas consumption in 2022. The overall reduction was -9.8% year on year, a value that had already emerged in the preliminary data of recent weeks but is better detailed in the ministry’s report.

In the last quarter of the year there was a significant deceleration in consumption (-17% in September, -24% in October, -27% in November and -24% in December) both as a consequence of the mild temperatures and as consequence of lower consumption in the industrial sector (production at -3.7% according to Istat data) and the use of more polluting alternative fuels (coal and fuel oil).

From the point of view of supplies, the significant drop in flows from Russia, as Equita recalls, was offset by flows from Holland and Germany (+250%), from regasification terminals (+113%-167%), from Azerbaijan (+ 43%) and from Algeria, which has become the second Italian supplier with an increase of +11% (on a significant volume of 23.5bcm)

The reduction in gas consumption has allowed prices to fall on the markets, which has resulted in ARERA’s approval of the reduction in tariffs regulated to consumers by over 30%, a positive indication for the retail market and for the working capital of companies utilities.

On the other hand, the lower consumption due to the high temperatures was negative, which will translate into a lower contribution from district heating activities and according to Equita IREN is the most exposed in the segment to the heat business.