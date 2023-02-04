Home Business Gas consumption: Iren the most exposed in the heat business segment (analysts)
Business

Gas consumption: Iren the most exposed in the heat business segment (analysts)

by admin
Gas consumption: Iren the most exposed in the heat business segment (analysts)

The Ministry of the Environment has published data on Italian gas consumption in 2022. The overall reduction was -9.8% year on year, a value that had already emerged in the preliminary data of recent weeks but is better detailed in the ministry’s report.

In the last quarter of the year there was a significant deceleration in consumption (-17% in September, -24% in October, -27% in November and -24% in December) both as a consequence of the mild temperatures and as consequence of lower consumption in the industrial sector (production at -3.7% according to Istat data) and the use of more polluting alternative fuels (coal and fuel oil).

From the point of view of supplies, the significant drop in flows from Russia, as Equita recalls, was offset by flows from Holland and Germany (+250%), from regasification terminals (+113%-167%), from Azerbaijan (+ 43%) and from Algeria, which has become the second Italian supplier with an increase of +11% (on a significant volume of 23.5bcm)

The reduction in gas consumption has allowed prices to fall on the markets, which has resulted in ARERA’s approval of the reduction in tariffs regulated to consumers by over 30%, a positive indication for the retail market and for the working capital of companies utilities.

On the other hand, the lower consumption due to the high temperatures was negative, which will translate into a lower contribution from district heating activities and according to Equita IREN is the most exposed in the segment to the heat business.

See also  European energy crisis worsens: British people panic and fight for gas stations_Natural Gas

You may also like

Bank of Italy: €-coin index returned slightly positive...

Eurozone: producer prices surprise on the upside in...

Marco Medici illustrates the new Cash Collect- FinanzaOnline

Ferrari: counts beyond expectations. Equita raises estimates and...

IG Italia awarded at the Italian Certificate Awards

Italian Certificate Awards, the winners of 2022

ECB: GDP estimates for 2023 and 2024 revised...

Intesa SanPaolo: 2022 net profit of €5.499 billion...

Intesa SanPaolo confirms target of 6.5 billion net...

Artificial intelligence: Privacy Guarantor bans the “Replika” chatbot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy