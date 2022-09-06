The Ministry of Ecological Transition (Mite), led by Cingolani has published the regulation for “Immediately realize useful savings at European level and prepare for any interruptions in gas supplies from Russia”.

Il National plan for the containment of gas consumption del Mite also contains voluntary demand reduction measures which amount to 8.2 billion cubic meters (standard cubic meter) of natural gas. “In order to reduce the risks associated with a potential total interruption of flows from Russia during the coming winter and to respond to European requests in terms of reducing consumption for the period 2022-2023, it is appropriate to implement measures to contain national gas consumption right from the start. “, announces the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

With the National Plan for the containment of gas consumption, the government aims to save up to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas, considering the maximization of electricity production from fuels other than gas (approximately 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas) and the savings associated with the containment of heating (approximately 3.2 billion cubic meters of gas) “. To which, explains the Mite, are added the behavioral measures to be promoted through user awareness campaigns for the purpose of a more virtuous behavior in consumption.

From October heating reduced by 1 degree

Among the measures envisaged a reduction of 1 degree for the heating of buildings, from 17 with plus or minus 2 degrees of tolerance for buildings used for industrial, artisanal and similar activities, from 19 with plus or minus 2 degrees of tolerance for all other buildings. In the ad hoc regulation it is indicated that “The operating limits of thermal plants, with respect to the provisions of paragraph 2 of article 4 of Presidential Decree no. 74/2013, they are reduced by 15 days as regards the lighting period (postponing the start date by 8 days and bringing the year end date forward by 7 days) and by 1 hour as regards the daily duration of ignition “.

Do exception sensitive users such as hospitals, retirement homes, etc.

Behavioral measures and recommendations

Il Mite has made a list of no-cost recommendations to promote conscious and intelligent behavior in the consumption of gas and electricity.

Between these “the reduction of the temperature and duration of the showersand, the use also for winter heating of the electric heat pumps used for summer air conditioning, thelowering of heat after boiling and the reduction of the oven switch-on time, the use of the dishwasher and washing machine at full load, the disconnection of the washing machine power plug when not in use, the shutdown or insertion of the low-consumption function of the refrigerator when on vacation , do not leave TV, decoder, DVD on standbythe reduction of the hours of switching on of the bulbs.”

In detail, the government estimated “That the maximization of coal and oil production of existing plants regularly in service would contribute to a reduction of approximately 1.8 billion cubic meters for the period 1 August 2022 – 31 March 2023”.

According to what we read in the document “Under the hypothesis of maximizing the potential starting from October 2022, the use of gas for about 290 million m3 of gas would be avoided, while, starting from November 2022, it would be just over 200 million m3 of gas. Therefore, from this measure an overall contribution of gas savings is estimated, in the reference period, of 2.1 billion m3 of natural gas “.

Measures to diversify the origin of imported gas

Furthermore, the Mite recalls that as part of the efforts to diversify natural gas sources, the government has signed an agreement for the gradual increase in gas supplies from Algeriawhich will make it possible to make the most of the current available transport capacities of the pipeline arriving in Sicily, increasing volumes starting from 2022.

According to the document, imports from the Tap pipeline have been increased in the short term. In addition, the government, in coordination with Eni and Snam, has taken steps to guarantee supplies of LNG (liquefied natural gas) from new routes, in particular: up to 3.5 billion by Smc fromEgyptbut to 1.4 billion cubic meters from Qatar, but to 4.6 billion cubic meters progressively from the Congoand about 3.0-3.5 billion cubic meters from supplies under negotiation from other countries such as Angola, Nigeria, Mozambique, Indonesia and Libya. In order to replace gas supplies from Russia, in addition to the initiatives involving imports via pipeline and national storage, it is necessary to increase the supply of gas infrastructures. Considering that the existing regasification plants “They are already used to the maximum, in particular new LNG regasification terminals are needed, in times consistent with the quantities negotiated by new routes”.

